EW's The Awardist podcast: Big Little Lies star Nicole Kidman wants to play Celeste 'for the rest of my life'

The Emmy and Oscar-winning actress talks to EW's The Awardist about how she prepared to slap Meryl Streep, whether Big Little Lies will have a season 3, and her upcoming HBO series The Undoing.