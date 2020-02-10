The Awardist

'The Awardist': Who has the edge for the 2020 Emmys?

This week on The Awardist podcast, we break down the Emmy nominations and predict which shows and stars have the momentum as campaigning enters "phase 2."
Cynthia Erivo, Eva Longoria, more new Academy voters on disrupting the Oscars

Constance Wu, Niecy Nash, Yalitza Aparicio, and more tell EW why revolutionizing the Academy Awards is vital for film's future.
Kate Winslet to receive Toronto Film Festival's first virtual Tribute Award

TIFF's fundraising gala will be offered in digital form for the 2020 festival.
Telluride Film Festival cancels 2020 event over coronavirus concerns

The Oscar-positioning film festival will not hold its 2020 edition amid the global pandemic.
Cate Blanchett talks 'Mrs. America' and rewatching 'The Sopranos' in quarantine

The Awardist: Cate Blanchett talks Mrs. America and rewatching The Sopranos in quarantine

'The Awardist': 'The Good Place' stars Manny Jacinto and D'Arcy Carden talk Donkey Doug and Ted Danson

Whether their characters were in The Good Place or the Bad Place, stars Manny Jacinto and D'Arcy Carden loved going to work.
'The Awardist': Bob Odenkirk calls 'Better Call Saul' desert shoot 'hardest thing I've ever done' onscreen

The Better Call Saul star says spending hours face down in the dirt while shooting the big shoot-out in "Bagman" was not as glamorous as it sounds.
'The Awardist' podcast: 'Big Little Lies' star Nicole Kidman wants to play Celeste 'for the rest of my life'

The Emmy and Oscar-winning actress talks to EW's The Awardist about how she prepared to slap Meryl Streep, whether Big Little Lies will have a season 3, and her upcoming HBO series The Undoing.
Idris Elba, Halle Berry join TIFF lineup, Toronto festival unveils coronavirus changes

Idris Elba, Halle Berry join TIFF lineup, Toronto festival unveils coronavirus changes

EW's 'The Awardist' Podcast: 'Succession' star Matthew Macfadyen works hard to keep a straight face on set

EW's The Awardist Podcast: Succession's Matthew Macfadyen works hard to keep a straight face on set

2021 awards season calendar: See new dates for Oscars, Indie Spirits, more

2021 awards season calendar: See new dates for Oscars, Indie Spirits, more

'The Awardist' podcast: Ted Danson on how 'The Good Place' made him a better person

The Awardist podcast: Ted Danson on how The Good Place made him a better person

Academy pushes 2021 Oscars to April amid coronavirus pandemic

Hollywood's biggest night delayed after film festival cancellations and theatrical shutdowns led to a downturn in original releases.

Bong Joon Ho 'ready to drink' after 'Parasite' wins Oscar for Best International Film

Oscars // February 10, 2020
'Bombshell' makeup artist makes Charlize Theron cry with emotional Oscars speech

Oscars // February 09, 2020
'The Awardist' podcast: Who should win vs. who will win at the Oscars

Oscars // February 04, 2020
'Irishman' stars Robert De Niro and Al Pacino talk Oscar campaigning in 2020

Oscars // February 04, 2020
Billie Eilish to perform 'special' set at the 2020 Oscars

Oscars // January 29, 2020
Chris Evans' 'Knives Out' sweater, 'Jojo Rabbit' win Costume Designers Guild Awards

Awards // January 29, 2020
Charlize Theron, Greta Gerwig, more on behind-the-scenes artists that made their movies shine

Oscars // January 27, 2020
See how Martin Scorsese is six-degrees separated from every Best Picture Oscar nominee

Oscars // January 24, 2020
What do the SAG and PGA Awards tell us about the race for Best Picture?

Awards // January 22, 2020
Joaquin Phoenix tributes 'favorite actor' Heath Ledger in moving SAG Awards speech

SAG Awards // January 19, 2020
Laura Dern gets emotional embracing dad Bruce Dern after SAG Awards win

SAG Awards // January 19, 2020
Will J.Lo's Oscars snub spark SAG success? EW predicts the 2020 SAG Awards winners

SAG Awards // January 16, 2020
'The Awardist' podcast: What should we make of this year's Oscar nominations?

Oscars // January 21, 2020
The internet (and Tyler Perry) are mad as hell about Jennifer Lopez's Oscars snub

Oscars // January 13, 2020
Women shut out of Best Director race despite record number of total female Oscar nominees

Oscars // January 13, 2020
DGA nominations boost Taika Waititi, three women land first-time nods

Awards // January 07, 2020
2020 PGA nominations boost 'Little Women,' 'Parasite,' more in Oscar race

Awards // January 07, 2020
'Joker' leads BAFTA nominations, film chair slams 'infuriating' lack of diversity

Awards // January 09, 2020
'The Awardist' podcast: What do the Golden Globes tell us about the Oscar race?

Awards // January 07, 2020
Tom Hanks gets choked up about his 'blessed' family during Golden Globes speech

Golden Globes // January 06, 2020
'Hustlers' director Lorene Scafaria addresses Hollywood sexism at Golden Globes

Golden Globes // January 05, 2020
The director of 'Joker' may have the last laugh

Golden Globes // January 03, 2020
Who should win vs. who will win at the Golden Globes

Awards // January 01, 2020
Greta Gerwig on her 30-year journey to directing 'Little Women': 'It feels fated'

Greta Gerwig on her 30-year journey to directing Little Women: 'It feels fated'

Movies // December 31, 2019
Jamie Foxx hopes to open eyes with 'Just Mercy': 'This is the right kind of medicine'

Jamie Foxx hopes to open eyes with Just Mercy: 'It's not black or white, it's just a human thing'

Awards // December 17, 2019
