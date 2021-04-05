Thandiwe Newton

Thandiwe Newton reclaims spelling of her name: 'I'm taking back what's mine'

Thandiwe Newton was credited as "Thandie" in her first role and, subsequently, every role since.
Baby Yoda immortalized with official portrait in London's National Portrait Gallery

Witness "The Mandalorian and Child," a new art installation to mark the premiere of the Disney+ series' second season.
Nia Long says she didn't get 'Charlie's Angels' role because she was 'too Black' and told 'too old'

Scarlett Johansson, Margot Robbie, and more actresses unite for epic virtual fight

'Westworld' recap: 'Genre' takes us on a familiar trip

'Westworld' showrunner: Season 3 is a warning to humanity

Jonathan Nolan on the HBO drama's all-too-likely new world: 'We're on a very dangerous path.'
'Westworld' season 3 leaves the park and loses its way

The HBO drama returns with a radical reboot. Does season 3 fix old problems, or invent new ones?
Watch the official trailer for 'Westworld' season 3

'Welcome to the end of the game': HBO releases official 'Westworld' season 3 trailer

Jeff Goldblum, Normani, 'Mean Girls' cast set as 'RuPaul's Drag Race' season 12 guest judges

What's in theaters this weekend: 'Jumanji' sequel, 'Bombshell,' and more movies to check out

New 'Westworld' teaser introduces tech company that promises to solve unsolvable problems

'Queer Eye' invades the NSFW 'Big Mouth' season 3 trailer

Westworld cast and creators tease season 3: 'Insight' and 'tragedy'

Why 'Westworld's Thandie Newton didn't want to wear merkins for nude scenes

TV // April 05, 2021
Thandie Newton wears a dress covered in black 'Star Wars' characters to 'Solo' screening at Cannes

Movies // October 04, 2018
First 'Solo: A Star Wars Story' reactions deem Alden Ehrenreich 'the real deal'

Movies // May 11, 2018
10 books to read if you love 'Westworld'

Books // April 23, 2018
'Westworld' star Thandie Newton also getting equal pay: 'It's really exciting'

TV // April 21, 2018
JAY-Z's Trayvon Martin series, more TV shows to debut at 2018 Tribeca Film Festival

TV // March 22, 2018
Rogue's Gallery: A lineup of three outlaws from 'Solo: A Star Wars Story'

Movies // February 09, 2018
Jessica Chastain cut from 'The Death and Life of John F. Donovan'

Movies // February 05, 2018
'Solo': See all of director Ron Howard's 'Star Wars' set photos

Movies // April 21, 2018
See all the celebrity cameos in JAY-Z's 'Family Feud' music video

Music // December 29, 2017
Charlize Theron rules the pot business in red-band 'Gringo' trailer

Movies // March 06, 2018
'Westworld' star Thandie Newton returns to Han Solo movie set in new photo

Movies // February 05, 2018
Jessica Chastain serves face on 'The Death & Life of John F. Donovan' poster

Movies // June 22, 2017
Thandie Newton says Han Solo movie has defied her expectations

Movies // June 07, 2017
Kit Harington, Natalie Portman, more stun in haunting stills from Xavier Dolan drama

Movies // June 17, 2020
Thandie Newton may join Young Han Solo movie

Movies // February 10, 2017
Where to watch every Golden Globe nominee

Golden Globes // January 06, 2017
'Westworld' actress blasts Trump: 'Try grabbing' Maeve

Article // November 11, 2016
'Westworld' creators talk working on potential season 2 at NYCC

Article // October 09, 2016
EW Must List: 'Westworld,' 'Amanda Knox,' 'Deepwater Horizon' and more

Article // September 29, 2016
HBO stars urge you to 'use your voice' and 'use your vote'

Article // September 27, 2016
Thandie Newton reveals a director sexually harassed her during an audition

Article // July 02, 2016
Sarah Paulson: Playing Marcia Clark 'changed everything'

Article // June 30, 2016
Listen to Thandie Newton read from 'Jane Eyre' in new audiobook clip

Article // April 14, 2016
Natalie Portman, Nicholas Hoult cast in 'The Death and Life of John F. Donovan'

Article // February 09, 2016
