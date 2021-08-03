Tayshia Adams

Victoria Baamonde says 'Survivor' did not show her 's--- talking'

Amanda Knox pregnant, expecting first baby with husband after miscarriage

Amanda Knox and husband Christopher Robinson married in February 2020.
First look: Emily Henry's next novel goes meta — really meta

Read an excerpt from Book Lovers.
Everyone who has dropped DaBaby after his homophobic remarks

See the full list of festivals and businesses that have cut ties with DaBaby after his recent controversial comments about HIV/AIDS.
James Gunn says 'I'll live' in response to attempts at review-bombing 'The Suicide Squad'

The director of the new DC superhero film was nonchalant when asked about spiteful user reviews
'Dancing With the Stars: Juniors' champ wins Olympic bronze in women's skateboarding

Sky Brown, 13, won the Juniors season of the ABC competition in 2018.
'Icon and Rocket' writers are excited to bring Milestone's Black superheroes into the 21st century

Reginald Hudlin and Leon Chills discuss the "unity of opposites" and why the relaunched Milestone isn't a nostalgic company.
T.I. says he was arrested in Amsterdam after a bike incident with a cop

"They arrested me, they didn't even put me in handcuffs," T.I. said of the arrest while still in custody, holding up a wad of cash he attempted to use for bail.
How Rihanna became a billionaire (as she should be)

Watch the vets turns on each other in 'The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies' super trailer

Selena Gomez slams 'tasteless' kidney transplant jokes on TV shows

See Mary Elizabeth Winstead take on a killer role in the trailer for 'Kate'

See Mary Elizabeth Winstead take on a killer role in the trailer for Kate

Vivo review: Lin-Manuel Miranda's rapping kinkajou movie could use a little less rapping kinkajou

Netflix's peppy new animated musical travels from Havana to Miami, with a bit of fun and some mishaps along the way.

The best comics from July: Hellboy returns, the X-Men relaunch, and more

Books
Seth Rogen responds to viral TikTok, assures internet he hasn't been kidnapped

Celebrity
John Corbett quietly married Bo Derek after 20 years together

TV
Soleil Moon Frye reveals 3 of her children tested positive for COVID: 'I have shed many tears'

TV
Megan Abbott explores the dark side of ballet in captivating thriller 'The Turnout'

Book Reviews
'We Are the Brennans' author on exploring family dynamics and the fictional families she loves

Author Interviews
Guess what? That's still not Cormac McCarthy on Twitter

Books
YouTuber known as Chris Chan arrested on suspicion of incest in Virginia

TV
Hear the first song from Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett's new album 'Love for Sale'

Music
Mona Awad on plumbing her 'unspeakable' chronic pain — and Shakespeare — for her new novel

Books
Jennifer Aniston was initially put off by 'SNL' star Vanessa Bayer's impression of her

TV
Tommy Sheehan says he is retiring from 'Survivor'

TV
Jennifer Aniston finds a new way to stress that Ross and Rachel were 'SO not on a break'

TV
Read an excerpt from Margaret Atwood's new short story 'Two Scorched Men'

Books
Kaitlyn Bristowe and Tayshia Adams will continue their 'journey' as 'Bachelorette' hosts for season 18

TV
'Jeopardy' clarifies its rules after fans find contestant's answer style annoying

TV
'Kevin Can F**k Himself' star Mary Hollis Inboden on falling in love with Annie Murphy onscreen and off

TV
Dwayne Johnson answers 'f---ed up' question about his abs: 'They're not perfect'

Movies
'American Pickers' star Danielle Colby 'truly saddened' by Frank Fritz's exit from show

TV
'Julie and the Phantoms' star Jeremy Shada talks his solo music and season 2 renewal chances

Music
Charlie Puth admits to 'hard to watch' comedy YouTuber past after video resurfaces on TikTok

Music
What to Watch on Tuesday: HBO explores the Obama presidency in new docuseries

What to Watch
'America's Got Talent' contestant Nightbirde bows out of show to focus on cancer battle

TV
'The Bachelorette' recap: 'What the [bleep] just happened??'

Recaps
'The Masked Singer' season 6 continues production amid 12 positive COVID-19 cases

TV
