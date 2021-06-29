Zola director Janicza Bravo, stars Taylour Paige and Riley Keough on the A24 film's wild ride
"There was a very clear road map as to where the f--- we were going," recalls Paige, who plays the titular storyteller.
The Zola red-band trailer is not long but it's full of suspense
Based on a viral Twitter thread, Janicza Bravo’s Sundance breakout Zola will hit theaters this summer.
