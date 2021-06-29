Taylour Paige

Most Recent

'Zola' director Janicza Bravo, stars Taylour Paige and Riley Keough on the film's wild ride

Zola director Janicza Bravo, stars Taylour Paige and Riley Keough on the A24 film's wild ride
"There was a very clear road map as to where the f--- we were going," recalls Paige, who plays the titular storyteller. 
The 'Zola' red-band trailer is not long but it's full of suspense

The Zola red-band trailer is not long but it's full of suspense
Based on a viral Twitter thread, Janicza Bravo’s Sundance breakout Zola will hit theaters this summer.
See exclusive photos from EW's Breaking Big shoot

Breaking Big: See photos of Paul Mescal, Taylour Paige, and more of EW's favorite 2021 stars
Breaking Big: 10 rising stars poised to make waves in 2021

Breaking Big: 10 rising stars poised to make waves in 2021
Actors, writers, and musicians that we're banking on to make this year in pop culture the best yet.
Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com