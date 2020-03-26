Tara Strong

Most Recent

'Loki' finale recap: He who remains

Loki finale recap: He who remains
In the season finale, the MCU gets turned on its head as Loki and Sylvie discover they've been pawns in a very long game.
'Loki' recap: Beyond the end of time

Loki recap: Beyond the end of time
Trapped in the Void with his other variants, Loki discovers the true limits of his powers.
Several 'Loki' cast members had no idea what they were auditioning for

Several Loki cast members had no idea what they were auditioning for
Tara Strong, Sophia Di Martino, and Wunmi Mosaku all say they were kept in the dark until they were actually offered their roles on the Disney+ superhero series
Animation veteran Tara Strong talks crafting mysterious Miss Minutes for 'Loki'

Animation veteran Tara Strong talks crafting Loki's mysterious Miss Minutes
The voiceover actress speaks with EW about playing the only animated character in the Disney+ superhero series.
Watch the Teen Titans get their powers stolen by 'Space Jam' villains in new crossover movie

Watch the Teen Titans get their powers stolen by Space Jam villains in new crossover movie
'Teen Titans Go! See Space Jam' will premiere on Cartoon Network on Father's Day. Watch a preview clip here.
Unikitty from 'The LEGO Movie' is getting her own series

Unikitty from The LEGO Movie is getting her own series
Tara Strong will voice the title character for the Cartoon Network show from Warner Bros. Animation
Advertisement

More Tara Strong

'Batman: The Killing Joke' clip showcases Batgirl actress Tara Strong

Batman: The Killing Joke: New clip showcases Batgirl actress Tara Strong
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com