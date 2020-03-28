Steven Canals

Stars react to their 2021 Emmy nominations

Stars of 'The Crown,' 'Ted Lasso,' and more react to being nominated for Emmys.
Ranking Elektra's 20 best reads on 'Pose'

'Pose' may be over, but Elektra's reads live on.
Elton John makes surprise appearance at 'Pose' panel: 'I am totally Elektra'

'Pose' star Angelica Ross on Candy's surprise final season return: 'It was such a reunion'

Ross speaks about the legacy of the show, filming Pose and American Horror Story simultaneously, and more.
'Pose' star Mj Rodriguez is ready to claim what's hers

With season 3 of the history-making drama series, Rodriguez emerges as a fully realized leading lady.
Janet Mock decries Hollywood in scorching 'Pose' premiere speech: 'You all have stomped on us'

The show's writer-director-executive producer gave both impassioned and personal remarks at the season 3 premiere event.
'Pose' creator says goodbye to his groundbreaking drama

Steven Canals previews the third and final season, and how the pandemic impacted the show.
'Pose' season 3 review: Farewell to a werk of art

The groundbreaking FX drama struts into the sunset with a seven-episode season filled with hope, heartache, and glorious possibility.
Everything we know about the final season of 'Pose'

'Pose' cast marks end of filming on final season: 'This show has changed my life'

'Pose' to end with season 3

Zoe Saldana regrets playing Nina Simone in controversial biopic: 'She deserved better'

Stop acting like there aren't Latinx stars deserving of Emmy nominations: Opinion

Ryan Murphy's new series 'Pose' sets record for most transgender series regulars

