RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 6 queen Silky Nutmeg Ganache deserves peace at last
The latest eliminated queen talks to EW about personal and professional struggles after season 11 and rising anew on AS6.
The Trinity K. Bonet revolution is upon us — and RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 6
The AS6 queen tells EW about winning her first challenge and previews a twisty season ahead.
RuPaul's Drag Race stars sip and react to Silky Nutmeg Ganache's Cocktails for a Queen recipes
Eureka, Jan, and Ra'Jah O'Hara spill — literally — on Ganache's recipes inspired by them in her new Cocktails for a Queen alcoholic beverage book.
Ginger Minj reveals why she pulled Jiggly Caliente's lipstick on RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 6
Ginger Minj explains to the group why she voted for her friend and AS6 sister to go home, while another queen's surprise vote for Yara Sofia gets the group talking. Watch episode 3, act one to find out who!
RuPaul's Drag Race All-Stars 6 trailer teases MAJOR twist and RuDemption gags
'RuPaul's Drag Race All-Stars 6' will be a 'game within a game,' says Mama RuPaul in the gaggy new trailer that reveals Charli XCX, Tina Knowles, and more guest judges.
RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 6 queens read their best & worst moments, and spill on the 'chaotic' season ahead
The dolls of 'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 6' read each other's best and worst moments from their original seasons, and tease 'chaotic' season of AS6 ahead.