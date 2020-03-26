Chris Pratt thanks Tomorrow War fans for streaming his 'hideous aliens' around the world
The actor celebrates his new movie's Amazon streaming success: "I'm feeling pumped, to say the least, and filled with gratitude."
The volcano obsessed teen of The Tomorrow War discusses being the film's true 'voice of reason'
Actor Seth Schenall talks to EW about his pivotal role in the Amazon action film opposite Chris Pratt.
Why Veep star Sam Richardson was happy to play one more nice guy in Werewolves Within
Actor portrays a forest ranger in Josh Ruben's horror-comedy.
How Hot Fuzz, Clue, and Arachnophobia influenced the horror-comedy Werewolves Within
The deep bench cast of director Josh Ruben's horror-comedy includes Sam Richardson, Milana Vayntrub, Harvey Guillén, and Michaela Watkins