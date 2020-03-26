Rob McElhenney

FX docuseries to chronicle Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds' takeover of Welsh soccer club

'Welcome to Wrexham' has received a two-season order from the network.
The gang gets renewed: 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' scores four more seasons

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney buy Welsh soccer club Wrexham AFC

The team's supporters overwhelmingly voted to accept a takeover by the two actors.
'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' renewed for record-breaking 15th season

The renewal makes Always Sunny the longest-running live-action sitcom, by season count, in American television history.
New season of 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' will tackle coronavirus

Rob McElhenney and 'Mythic Quest' cast played videogames online during quarantine

Watch Rob McElhenney go full egomaniac in Apple TV+ trailer for 'Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet'

The gang makes history: 'It's Always Sunny' stars on their record-tying run

Never gonna give you up: An 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' A-to-Z guide

Why 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' and star Rob McElhenney deserve Emmys

Mac from 'It's Always Sunny' finally had his game of catch with Chase Utley

Look back at the biggest 'Game of Thrones' cameos

Rob McElhenney, Martin Starr were in the Game of Thrones season 8 premiere

