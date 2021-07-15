A'Keria C. Davenport was THE body of excellence at RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 6
EW speaks with the latest eliminated AS6 queen about her relationship with Ra'Jah O'Hara and her dream of finding other bodies across her table as the future owner of a funeral home.
Jan has another face crack over lipstick tie in RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 6 clip
EW exclusively previews the next new episode of AS6, where a shocking lipstick tie between Jan and Scarlet Envy cracks faces in the Werk Room.
Scarlet Envy's shocking RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 6 elimination is the villain AND the drama
The latest eliminated queen tells EW about the aftermath of her shocking exit, her thoughts on the judges' critiques, the contents of her grandparents' love letters, and Katy Perry's support.
Watch shocking lipstick tally send RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 6 into chaos
EW exclusively reveals episode 4's first act, in which the queens discuss lipstick numbers that almost sent A'Keria C. Davenport home over Silky Nutmeg Ganache.
RuPaul's Drag Race stars sip and react to Silky Nutmeg Ganache's Cocktails for a Queen recipes
Eureka, Jan, and Ra'Jah O'Hara spill — literally — on Ganache's recipes inspired by them in her new Cocktails for a Queen alcoholic beverage book.