Ra'Jah O'Hara

Most Recent
A'Keria C. Davenport was THE body of excellence at 'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 6'

A'Keria C. Davenport was THE body of excellence at RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 6
EW speaks with the latest eliminated AS6 queen about her relationship with Ra'Jah O'Hara and her dream of finding other bodies across her table as the future owner of a funeral home.
Jan has another face crack over lipstick tie in 'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 6' clip

Jan has another face crack over lipstick tie in RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 6 clip
EW exclusively previews the next new episode of AS6, where a shocking lipstick tie between Jan and Scarlet Envy cracks faces in the Werk Room.
Scarlet Envy's shocking 'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 6' elimination is the villain AND the drama

Scarlet Envy's shocking RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 6 elimination is the villain AND the drama
The latest eliminated queen tells EW about the aftermath of her shocking exit, her thoughts on the judges' critiques, the contents of her grandparents' love letters, and Katy Perry's support.
Watch shocking vote tally send 'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 6' into chaos

Watch shocking lipstick tally send RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 6 into chaos
EW exclusively reveals episode 4's first act, in which the queens discuss lipstick numbers that almost sent A'Keria C. Davenport home over Silky Nutmeg Ganache.
'RuPaul's Drag Race' stars sip and react to Silky Nutmeg Ganache's 'Cocktails for a Queen' recipes

RuPaul's Drag Race stars sip and react to Silky Nutmeg Ganache's Cocktails for a Queen recipes
Eureka, Jan, and Ra'Jah O'Hara spill — literally — on Ganache's recipes inspired by them in her new Cocktails for a Queen alcoholic beverage book.
Advertisement

More Ra'Jah O'Hara

Ginger Minj reveals why she pulled Jiggly Caliente's lipstick on 'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 6'

Ginger Minj reveals why she pulled Jiggly Caliente's lipstick on RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 6
Ginger Minj explains to the group why she voted for her friend and AS6 sister to go home, while another queen's surprise vote for Yara Sofia gets the group talking. Watch episode 3, act one to find out who!
'RuPaul's Drag Race All-Stars 6' trailer teases MAJOR twist and RuDemption gags

RuPaul's Drag Race All-Stars 6 trailer teases MAJOR twist and RuDemption gags
'RuPaul's Drag Race All-Stars 6' will be a 'game within a game,' says Mama RuPaul in the gaggy new trailer that reveals Charli XCX, Tina Knowles, and more guest judges.
'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 6' queens share best & worst moments, spill on 'chaotic' new season

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 6 queens read their best & worst moments, and spill on the 'chaotic' season ahead
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com