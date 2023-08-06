Quarantine Book Club

Most Recent

Charlie Day performs 'Dayman' (ah-ah-ah!) live with Portugal. The Man
And no one even had to pay a troll toll.
Claim to Fame's Hugo pays tribute to ailing grandfather Jimmy Carter after elimination: 'Lead with love'
Hugo had to exit the ABC reality competition after incorrectly guessing Chris' celebrity relative.
From The Boys in the Band to Cruising: William Friedkin's very gay decade
The late Oscar-winning director made his two biggest films in the '70s, which was bookended by two very different films offering a kind of glimpse into gay life.
Offset declares something we can all agree on: 'Jamie Lee Curtis is a real one'
The Migos rapper praised the Oscar-winner for appearing in his and Cardi B's 'Jealousy' video.
Adam Devine says he believes 'superhero movies ruined comedies'
"I feel like superhero movies ruined comedies because you go to the theater and you expect to watch something that cost $200 million to make, and comedy movies aren't that."
Jessica Chastain threw up in her mouth and kissed costar during A Doll's House
"This is really gross," the Zero Dark Thirty actress warned in the understatement of the year.
Advertisement

Russell Brand says marriage to 'amazing' Katy Perry came at a chaotic time for him
The Forgetting Sarah Marshall star and comedian recalls his ex-wife fondly but says a he felt "a little bit chaotic" and "a little disconnected" at the time.
The Bachelorette recap: A Fiji fantasy falls apart
Fantasy Suites week becomes a bit of a horror show for Charity when one guy shows his true colors and another returns to win her back.
Usher defends Keke Palmer dancing with him at Las Vegas concert, says they were 'having fun'
Lance Armstrong quits Stars on Mars: 'I'm not a social person'
Wayne Brady comes out as pansexual: 'I had to start learning about myself'
Chad Michael Murray woke up a neighborhood while filming Freaky Friday's Britney Spears serenade
Chris Noth speaks out about sexual assault allegations: 'It's a salacious story, but it's just not a true one'

Though he released a statement addressing the allegations, this is the first time the Sex and the City actor has spoken about them in an interview.

All Quarantine Book Club

Sharknado is hitting theaters for its 10th anniversary — refresh yourself on the ridiculous SyFy hit
Movies // 14 hours ago
Vanderpump Rules' Scheana Shay says her 90210 audition is one reason why she got botox
Celebrity // 14 hours ago
Christian drag queen Flamy Grant's No. 1 album is battle cry against 'terrible theology' of religious bigots
Music // 15 hours ago
William Friedkin, director of The French Connection and The Exorcist, dies at 87
Movies // 15 hours ago
Bachelor Nation heartbreak: Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick end their engagement
TV // 16 hours ago
Talk to Me's trans star Zoe Terakes calls Kuwait's ban of horror film 'dehumanizing'
Movies // 16 hours ago
Xolo Maridueña hopes to play Blue Beetle for a long time: 'I want to do 12 more years'
Movies // 16 hours ago
How Wonder Woman inspired Gal Gadot to make female-led action film Heart of Stone
Movies // 16 hours ago
Stranger Things' Noah Schnapp says he'd probably 'still be closeted' if he never played Will Byers
TV // 16 hours ago
The winner of HGTV's Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge was announced by Barbie herself
TV // 17 hours ago
Why The View isn't airing new episodes this week — and when it returns
TV // 18 hours ago
Meet the Love Island USA season 5 bombshells coming to Casa Amor
TV // 18 hours ago
What's going on at TCM? Insiders detail the fight to protect the network — and why it matters
TV // 18 hours ago
Today contributor Jill Martin shares update on breast cancer battle: 'I am choosing to fight'
Celebrity // 18 hours ago
Watch Helen Mirren transform into Golda Meir in a behind-the-scenes clip from Golda
Movies // 19 hours ago
Joshua Bassett and Sofia Wylie tease Ricky and Gina's romance in final season of HSMTMTS
TV // 20 hours ago
Hollywood's new Dracula is played by horror's greatest secret weapon
Movies // 20 hours ago
What to Watch this week: A new mystery on Only Murders, a secret affair in Red, White & Royal Blue
What to Watch Podcast Episodes // a day ago
Busta Rhymes recalls the 'mindf---' moment during sex that led him to lose 100 lbs
Music // August 06, 2023
Channing Tatum embraces his 'Daddy' era and shakes it off, shakes it off at Taylor Swift show
Music // August 06, 2023
J.K. Rowling was removed from the Museum of Pop Culture for her 'hateful' anti-trans remarks
Celebrity // August 06, 2023
Barbie's a billion dollar girl in a billion dollar world, as Greta Gerwig makes history
Movies // August 06, 2023
Ne-Yo doesn't 'understand' parents who let kids make a 'life-changing decision' about their gender identity
Celebrity // August 06, 2023
Ryan Gosling surprises Greta Gerwig with Barbie and Ken flash mob for her birthday: 'That was so beautiful'
Movies // August 06, 2023
Sharon Farrell, The Young and the Restless actress, dies at 82
Celebrity // August 06, 2023
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright EW.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com