Quarantine Book Club

Charlie Day performs 'Dayman' (ah-ah-ah!) live with Portugal. The Man
And no one even had to pay a troll toll.
Claim to Fame's Hugo pays tribute to ailing grandfather Jimmy Carter after elimination: 'Lead with love'
Hugo had to exit the ABC reality competition after incorrectly guessing Chris' celebrity relative.
From The Boys in the Band to Cruising: William Friedkin's very gay decade
The late Oscar-winning director made his two biggest films in the '70s, which was bookended by two very different films offering a kind of glimpse into gay life.
Offset declares something we can all agree on: 'Jamie Lee Curtis is a real one'
The Migos rapper praised the Oscar-winner for appearing in his and Cardi B's 'Jealousy' video.
Adam Devine says he believes 'superhero movies ruined comedies'
"I feel like superhero movies ruined comedies because you go to the theater and you expect to watch something that cost $200 million to make, and comedy movies aren't that."
Jessica Chastain threw up in her mouth and kissed costar during A Doll's House
"This is really gross," the Zero Dark Thirty actress warned in the understatement of the year.