Nina West

'RuPaul's Drag Race' queen Nina West responds to religious critics of her 'Blue's Clues' collab

'RuPaul's Drag Race' queen Nina West has responded to religious and conservative critics of her 'Blue's Clues' Pride collaboration: 'LGBTQIA+ families deserve a safe space to raise their children and celebrate their individuality and grow without fear.'
'RuPaul's Drag Race' stars Vanjie, Kameron Michaels land gay sex ed series, Priyanka to quiz celebs on new game show

Exclusive: 'Drag Race' stars Vanjie and Kameron Michaels will dish out 'Gay Sex Ed' advice, while Priyanka quizzes celebrities on her new game show!
Drag icons to roast your chestnuts in 'Drag Queen Christmas' special

Shea Couleé, Sasha Velour, Jaida Essence Hall, Jackie Cox, Nina West, more star in the henny holiday event.
Drag queens, Broadway stars unite for 'Divas for Democracy' voting variety show

Nina West, Bianca Del Rio, Jujubee, Cyndi Lauper, Shangela, Peppermint, Chita Rivera, Keala Settle, more will join forces for a variety show aimed at promoting voter engagement and awareness on LGBTQIA+ issues.
Yvie Oddly and Nina West hilariously recall when congeniality cracked on 'Drag Race' season 11

EW's BINGE podcast welcomes season 11 winner and Miss Congeniality to spill all the behind-the-scenes secrets on that time West snapped on Ariel Versace, Branjie, mean magicians, and the struggles queens of color face after the show.
How well do you know 'RuPaul's Drag Race'? Prove it with this quiz

Start your engines!
Dolly Parton, drag star Nina West launch charity collection for LGBTQ+ youth

Proceeds from the pair's "Kindness is Queen" collection benefit Parton's Imagination Library and The Nina West Foundation.
Watch 'Drag Race' star Nina West's full animated short film 'Coaster' for free

Drag Race queen will host an official viewing party Saturday, June 20 on EW's Instagram.
Dolly Parton's big wig crashes 'Drag Race' finale to crown Miss Congeniality

Finalists to virtually lip-sync on 'RuPaul's Drag Race' season 12 finale

See every star's 'RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race' makeover

'RuPaul's Drag Race' queens launch digital concert festival amid coronavirus pandemic

Tip your queens and kings: How coronavirus closures are upending the drag industry

RuPaul's Drag Race stars Sasha Velour, Nina West, Soju, Delta Work, and local queens and kings tell EW how COVID-19 lockdowns have dragged down the world's most fabulous industry.

