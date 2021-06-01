RuPaul's Drag Race queen Nina West responds to critics of Blue's Clues Pride song: 'LGBTQ+ families matter'
'RuPaul's Drag Race' queen Nina West has responded to religious and conservative critics of her 'Blue's Clues' Pride collaboration: 'LGBTQIA+ families deserve a safe space to raise their children and celebrate their individuality and grow without fear.'
