Naomi Smalls, Monique Heart dish on THAT shocking 'All Stars 4' thrilla to Manila

EW's BINGE podcast hosts an AS4 reunion with Naomi Smalls, Monique Heart, and Manila Luzon for tea on the latter's gaggy elimination that will have your wig in the rafters.
Kameron Michaels teases Vanjie crush in 'Drag Race Vegas Revue' clip

A wall of wigs frames Kameron's adorable (almost) admission.
Watch Derrick Barry, Kameron Michaels' fiery clash in exclusive 'Drag Race Vegas Revue' clip

Watch Naomi Smalls literally kiss Derrick Barry's feet in 'Drag Race Vegas Revue' clip

A game of Truth or Dare gets wild with feet-kissing and lip-on-lip action in EW's exclusive preview.
Naomi Smalls slays Lady Gaga tribute in stunning 'Smalls World Show' preview

Lady Gaga's Fame Monster gets a queen-sized update thanks to Naomi Smalls' digital show.
Naomi Smalls, Nebraska clash in a casino in juicy 'Drag Race: Vegas Revue' clip

EW's exclusive preview hits the jackpot for drama.
RuPaul remembers Chi Chi DeVayne's 'loving spirit,' queens react after 'Drag Race' star's death

Kennedy Davenport, Bob the Drag Queen, Bianca Del Rio, and more share memories of the late Drag Race star.
Bob the Drag Queen, Naomi Smalls say even more kimonos nearly plagued 'Drag Race' season 8 Kimonogate

Season 8 queens spill tea on Kimonogate, Bob coaching Naomi ahead of the All-Stars Snatch Game, and a hilarious off-camera moment with RuPaul on the runway.
'Drag Race' queens serve Spice Girls realness in new Chloe x Halle video

