Miz Cracker

Most Recent

Digital Drag Fest lineup adds Trixie Mattel, Alaska, Denali, more 'RuPaul's Drag Race' stars

Trixie Mattel, Alaska, more RuPaul's Drag Race stars join 2021 Digital Drag Fest lineup
EW exclusively reveals that Trixie Mattel, Alaska, Denali, Jujubee, Monét X Change, Latrice Royale, and more 'Drag Race' dolls have joined the 2021 Digital Drag Fest lineup!
Drag icons kiss 2020 goodbye with epic 'New Year's Queens' livestream event

Drag icons kiss 2020 goodbye with epic New Year's Queens livestream event
11-hour global show to feature 16 drag artists including Trixie Mattel, Katya, Bob the Drag Queen, and more.
Shea Couleé tributes 'Drag Race' win to Black women: 'I see God' in them

Shea Couleé tributes Drag Race win to Black women: 'I see God' in them
RuPaul's Drag Race All-Stars 5 winner candidly speaks to EW immediately after her historic victory on the crown, equality, and the Black women that helped make her a winner, baby.
The winner of 'RuPaul's Drag Race All-Stars 5' is...

RuPaul's Drag Race All-Stars 5 crowns a winner: See who won here
Did Jujubee, Miz Cracker, or Shea Couleé sashay into the Drag Race Hall of Fame?
Watch top 3 'flop around' in front of past queens in 'Drag Race' finale preview

Watch top 3 'flop around' in front of past queens in wild Drag Race finale preview
Jujubee, Shea Couleé, and Miz Cracker adorably attempt intense dance moves from Todrick Hall in EW's exclusive All-Stars 5 finale preview.
Monét X Change, Trinity The Tuck get real on 'All-Stars 5' before passing the tiara

Monét X Change, Trinity The Tuck get real on All-Stars 5 before passing the tiara
Hall of Famers candidly break down All-Stars 5, share winner predictions, tackle demonic possession, and debut their To Wong Foo-inspired photoshoot tribute to RuPaul.
Advertisement

More Miz Cracker

EW predicts which queen will win 'RuPaul's Drag Race All-Stars 5'

EW predicts which queen will snatch the RuPaul's Drag Race All-Stars 5 crown
Will Shea Couleé, Miz Cracker, or Jujubee take the crown among the strongest top three ever?
After losing 'Drag Race All-Stars,' Blair St. Clair is winning on her own terms

After losing Drag Race All-Stars, Blair St. Clair is winning on her own terms
Blair St. Clair tells EW about her new film, album, and focusing on mental health after a wild ride on All-Stars 5.
Tickles, dirty tights, and burps: 'Drag Race' Werk Room implodes in new clip

Tickles, dirty tights, and burps: Drag Race Werk Room implodes in new clip
Alexis Mateo finds secret note from India Ferrah in new 'Drag Race' clip

Alexis Mateo finds secret note from India Ferrah in new Drag Race clip
How well do you know 'RuPaul's Drag Race'? Prove it with this quiz

How well do you know RuPaul's Drag Race? Prove it with this quiz
Why Mayhem Miller voted himself off 'Drag Race All-Stars' to be queen of his own party

Why Mayhem Miller voted himself off Drag Race All-Stars to be queen of his own party

Watch an 'aroused' Jujubee become a 'Juju sandwich' between Miz Cracker, Blair St. Clair

EW's exclusive clip sees Jujubee getting feisty on the couch: "It's like a Juju sandwich between two pieces of white bread."

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com