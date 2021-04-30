Miz Cracker

Shea Couleé tributes 'Drag Race' win to Black women: 'I see God' in them

Shea Couleé tributes Drag Race win to Black women: 'I see God' in them

RuPaul's Drag Race All-Stars 5 winner candidly speaks to EW immediately after her historic victory on the crown, equality, and the Black women that helped make her a winner, baby.