Helen Keller movie casts deaf Quiet Place star Millicent Simmonds as disability activist
Rachel Brosnahan will also star as Keller's translator in Wash Westmoreland's new biopic.
Emily Blunt and John Krasinski give a front-seat look behind A Quiet Place 2's chaotic opening scene
“I wasn’t sure if that was going to be the selling point or the breaking point,” says Krasinski.
With A Quiet Place and Jungle Cruise, Emily Blunt headlines Hollywood's comeback season
Those returning to theaters amid the box office reopening will be seeing a lot more of Blunt.
A Quiet Place Part II gets a final hair-raising trailer — 14 months after initial theatrical delay
The sequel to A Quiet Place is finally coming to the big screen.
New A Quiet Place movie in the works for 2022 based on John Krasinski's idea
Midnight Special filmmaker Jeff Nichols will write and direct the new installment.