Michelle Visage

Say g'day to the Drag Race Down Under queens: Aussies kiki with Kiwis!
Meet the 10 queens from Australia and New Zealand competing on RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under.
Queens recall RuPaul's Drag Race prep amid COVID 'wig shortage' in doc clip
Kandy Muse, Denali, Gottmik, Rosé, and more recall preparing to film 'RuPaul's Drag Race' season 13 amid an emergency COVID 'wig shortage' in EW's exclusive documentary clip.
Exiting COVID queen (and her replacement) dish on their RuPaul's Drag Race UK shocker
A fan-favorite 'RuPaul's Drag Race UK' season 2 queen returns to the competition after a frontrunner catches COVID-19 and exits.
RuPaul's Drag Race UK shocker: Queen refuses to lip-sync, walks off set
Fan-favorite queen walks off the 'RuPaul's Drag Race UK' stage during a lip-sync, quitting the competition and shocking the judges.