Say g'day to the Drag Race Down Under queens: Aussies kiki with Kiwis!

Meet the 10 queens from Australia and New Zealand competing on RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under.
Queens recall RuPaul's Drag Race prep amid COVID 'wig shortage' in doc clip

Kandy Muse, Denali, Gottmik, Rosé, and more recall preparing to film 'RuPaul's Drag Race' season 13 amid an emergency COVID 'wig shortage' in EW's exclusive documentary clip.
How RuPaul's Drag Race UK made 'UK Hun?' a hit that outsold Pink and Rita Ora

Bing bang bong!
Exiting COVID queen (and her replacement) dish on their RuPaul's Drag Race UK shocker

A fan-favorite 'RuPaul's Drag Race UK' season 2 queen returns to the competition after a frontrunner catches COVID-19 and exits.
RuPaul's Drag Race UK shocker: Queen refuses to lip-sync, walks off set

Fan-favorite queen walks off the 'RuPaul's Drag Race UK' stage during a lip-sync, quitting the competition and shocking the judges.
Every RuPaul's Drag Race season 13 runway look, ranked

Kahmora Hall won't be late to RuPaul's Drag Race stardom

Season 13's first eliminated queen opens up about green screen tree boobs, runway tardiness, and Mackie Doll excellence.
RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under hopping to Australia, New Zealand

RuPaul and Michelle Visage will preside over season 1 in Australia and New Zealand.
RuPaul finds 'the Susan Boyle of Drag Race UK' in season 2 trailer

Michelle Visage spills 'Drag Race' season 13 secrets: 'Gagged is an understatement'

Michelle Visage teases wild RuPaul's Drag Race premiere: 'Gagged is an understatement'

'RuPaul's Drag Race' season 13 to premiere on 6 sickening networks, including the CW

RuPaul's Drag Race season 13 to premiere on 6 sickening networks

'RuPaul's Drag Race UK' season 2 cast serves royal realness

RuPaul's Drag Race UK season 2 queens serve wild royal realness

RuPaul's Drag Race UK season 2 sets premiere, will air alongside season 13

British queens will compete concurrently with the season 13 dolls.

Alyssa Edwards, Jinkx Monsoon reveal the Drag Race season 5 girl Alaska called 'the devil'

EW's Binge Podcast Episodes // July 30, 2020
Mariah Balenciaga proudly shook the system on Drag Race return: 'My message was heard'

TV // June 22, 2020
Shocking twist revealed in RuPaul's Drag Race All-Stars 5 trailer

TV // June 05, 2020
Widow Von'Du departed Drag Race, but her spirit (and kitten heels) ain't dead

TV // April 27, 2020
Jan's shocking Drag Race exit took her voice, but she's ready to sing again

TV // April 19, 2020
After her rocky RuPaul's Drag Race run, Brita still has love to give

TV // April 13, 2020
Never forget Nicky Doll, heartwarming hoe of RuPaul's Drag Race

TV // March 30, 2020
Justice for Rock M. Sakura, robbed queen of RuPaul's Drag Race

TV // March 23, 2020
RuPaul's Drag Race queens launch digital concert festival amid coronavirus pandemic

TV // April 10, 2020
Dahlia Sin opens up about her stormy RuPaul's Drag Race exit: 'I was going to scream'

TV // March 16, 2020
Nicki Minaj comes for RuPaul's throne in Drag Race premiere clip

TV // February 25, 2020
Jeff Goldblum, Normani, Mean Girls cast set as RuPaul's Drag Race season 12 guest judges

TV // February 13, 2020
See Nicki Minaj slay the RuPaul's Drag Race judging panel in first-look photo

TV // February 11, 2020
Nicki Minaj to guest-judge RuPaul's Drag Race season 12 premiere

TV // January 30, 2020
Sassy queens plot destruction in exclusive RuPaul's Drag Race UK clip

TV // October 24, 2019
All-star queens to drag-ify celebs on RuPaul's Celebrity Drag Race spin-off

TV // October 22, 2019
RuPaul's Drag Race UK eliminee Gothy Kendoll had to steal hotel curtains to finish her look

TV // October 04, 2019
The best moments from the RuPaul's Drag Race UK premiere

TV // October 04, 2019
Find out when RuPaul's Drag Race UK premieres in America

TV // December 20, 2019
Meet the RuPaul's Drag Race UK queens, from Cheryl Hole to Blu Hydrangea

TV // August 21, 2019
See the first Drag Race UK runway photo of RuPaul's sickening silhouette

TV // August 20, 2019
Emmys FYC: 5 moments that made RuPaul's Drag Race the best competition on TV

Emmys // August 16, 2019
From Cheryl to Andrew Garfield, here are the RuPaul's Drag Race UK judges

TV // August 20, 2019
RuPaul's Drag Race franchise snatches staggering 14 Emmy nominations

Emmys // July 16, 2019
Leah Remini hilariously reveals why RuPaul doesn’t turn his head on Drag Race

TV // June 25, 2019
