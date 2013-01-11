Matthew Macfadyen

EW's 'The Awardist' Podcast: 'Succession' star Matthew Macfadyen works hard to keep a straight face on set

This week on The Awardist podcast, we break down the highly competitive Lead Actor and Lead Actress in a drama categories, and talk to Matthew Macfadyen about HBO's Succession and AMC's Quiz.
'Quiz' writer James Graham on the Ingrams' guilt or innocence: 'I kind of stopped caring'

The three-part AMC miniseries tackles the true story of an English couple accused of cheating their way to the top prize on Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?
'Quiz' masters: Sian Clifford and Matthew MacFadyen preview AMC's 'Millionaire' drama

A tribute to the best dynamic on TV: Tom and Cousin Greg on 'Succession'

'Succession' character catch-up: Where did we leave the Roy family at the end of season 1?

Hayley Atwell to star in 'Howards End' show from Kenneth Lonergan

Manchester by the Sea director making Howards End miniseries with Hayley Atwell

'Manchester by the Sea' filmmaker Kenneth Lonergan is writing the script
Casting Net: Louis C.K. aiming to team up with director David O. Russell

Article // January 11, 2013
