Maroon 5's Mickey Madden taking 'leave of absence' after arrest: 'I do not want to be a distraction'
"I have some things that I need to deal with and address right now," the Maroon 5 bassist — who was arrested last month on a felony charge following an alleged incident of domestic violence — tells PEOPLE in a statement.
