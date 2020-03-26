Eric Andre looks back at the wildest things he's done for a laugh
The 'Bad Trip' star has truly suffered for his craft.
Eric Andre on the challenges of filming Bad Trip: 'I almost got Rel killed on his first day'
Eric Andre, Lil Rel Howery, and director Kitao Sakurai explain how they pulled off the Netflix prank movie
New Judas and the Black Messiah trailer charts Black Panther revolution
Daniel Kaluuya and LaKeith Stanfield star in Oscar-bound drama about an FBI informant infiltrating the Black Panthers.
Ryan Reynolds says Free Guy is coming 'before or after the next Olympics' in promo
New trailer for comedy will be released Monday.
Amber Riley performs stirring tribute to Naya Rivera on Jimmy Kimmel Live
The former Glee star performed "A Moment" for her late cast mate.
Pete Davidson's King of Staten Island to open SXSW Film Festival
New movies from Tiffany Haddish, Kumail Nanjiani, Issa Rae, Orlando Bloom, and Michael Shannon also join the 2020 slate.