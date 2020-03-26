Lil Rel Howery

Eric Andre looks back at the wildest things he's done for a laugh

The 'Bad Trip' star has truly suffered for his craft.
Eric Andre on the challenges of filming Bad Trip: 'I almost got Rel killed on his first day'

Eric Andre, Lil Rel Howery, and director Kitao Sakurai explain how they pulled off the Netflix prank movie
New Judas and the Black Messiah trailer charts Black Panther revolution

Daniel Kaluuya and LaKeith Stanfield star in Oscar-bound drama about an FBI informant infiltrating the Black Panthers.
Ryan Reynolds says Free Guy is coming 'before or after the next Olympics' in promo

New trailer for comedy will be released Monday.
Amber Riley performs stirring tribute to Naya Rivera on Jimmy Kimmel Live

The former Glee star performed "A Moment" for her late cast mate.
Pete Davidson's King of Staten Island to open SXSW Film Festival

New movies from Tiffany Haddish, Kumail Nanjiani, Issa Rae, Orlando Bloom, and Michael Shannon also join the 2020 slate.
Game on! Ryan Reynolds, Jodie Comer star in first Free Guy trailer

Call it Wreck-It Reynolds.
Issa Rae sips on wine and smooth love in gorgeous The Photograph trailer

Stella Meghie directs Insecure stars Issa Rae, Y'lan Noel, and Knives Out's Lakeith Stanfield in the new romantic comedy.
See all the stars at New York Comic Con

Ryan Reynolds turns videogame hero (or not) in first Free Guy footage and poster

From Midsommar's director's cut to Don't Let Go, 13 movies to see this Labor Day weekend

Lil Rel Howery, Tisha Campbell-Martin join Terry Crews' family in exclusive Craig of the Creek clip

Sandra Bullock fights through the apocalypse in creepy Bird Box trailer

