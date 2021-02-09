LGBTQ Pride

Celebrate Pride Month 2021 with EW: New LGBTQ storytellers, enduring icons, and unforgettable Hollywood history.

Werkin' Girls: Nothing can stop RuPaul's all-star queens

8 moments from Jaida Essence Hall's 'RuPaul's Drag Race' reign that gagged us

We're not ready to say "look over there" just yet! Jaida Essence Hall slayed her 'RuPaul's Drag Race' reign with Rihanna fashion shows and sickening looks. Here are her best moments.
Stars celebrate newly out 'Bachelor' alum Colton Underwood: 'You're free now'

Andy Cohen, Dan Levy, Billy Eichner and more react to The Bachelor star's coming out.
Watch Niecy Nash host GLAAD Media Awards, plus see the full winners list

The show included a Glee cast reunion in honor of the late Naya Rivera.
Everything we know about the final season of 'Pose'

Premiere date, plot points, and more for the groundbreaking FX series' third season.
JoJo Siwa opens up about coming out: 'The first time that I've felt so personally happy'

The YouTube star and Nickelodeon mogul says that she’s in love and now identifies as pansexual. "My human is my human," she tells PEOPLE in this week's cover story.
YouTube sensation JoJo Siwa posts photo heavily implying she's gay

The Dance Moms and Masked Singer alum had posted several photos and videos that caused fans to wonder if she was coming out.
Elliot Page thanks fans for support in first statement since coming out as transgender

Janelle Monáe recommends 3 projects of hers to binge

Lifetime announces 30 holiday movies, including first one featuring LGBTQ romance

GLAAD reports record highs and major lows for LGBTQ visibility in Hollywood

'Russian Doll' showrunner on spearheading 'Star Wars' series as a gay woman

Leslye Headland and Alexander Chee honor queer writers Fran Lebowitz and Justin Chin

EW pays tribute to queer writers and thinkers with Russian Doll co-creator Leslye Headland, who reveals Fran Lebowitz's early influence, and The Queen of the Night author Alexander Chee, who talks about his friend, the late poet Justin Chin.

Pedro Pascal sweetly supports his sister Lux after she comes out as a trans woman: 'Mi corazón'

Movies // February 09, 2021
Steven Canals and Julio Torres honor queer TV history on EW's 'Untold Stories: Pride Edition'

Untold Stories Podcast Episodes // June 29, 2020
Justin Tranter on how to write a hit pop song — and celebrate Pride — during a pandemic

Music // June 28, 2020
Watch an 'aroused' Jujubee become a 'Juju sandwich' between Miz Cracker, Blair St. Clair

TV // June 26, 2020
Watch Laverne Cox, Ricky Martin, more on 'Can't Cancel Pride' COVID benefit livestream here

Events // June 25, 2020
How divine drag in 'Paris Is Burning' evolved for 'RuPaul's Drag Race' and beyond

Untold Stories Podcast Episodes // June 25, 2020
See Obama's message to the LGBTQ community from Logo's Stonewall celebration

TV // June 25, 2020
How dark web hacker Rich DotCom became the heart of ‘Blindspot’

TV // June 25, 2020
‘Sense 8’ cast members look back on Lito’s powerful coming out at São Paulo Pride

TV // June 24, 2020
EW's Untold Stories: Pride Edition podcast celebrates drag and ballroom heroes

Movies // June 28, 2020
'Drag Race' queens rev up for 'Drive 'N Drag' summer drive-in tour

TV // June 17, 2020
Dolly Parton, drag star Nina West launch charity collection for LGBTQ+ youth

Celebrity // June 17, 2020
Katy Perry, Ricky Martin, and more stars join P&G and iHeartRadio's virtual Pride event

Events // June 17, 2020
RuPaul, 'Drag Race' producers spill secrets of casting queens who conquer the world

TV // June 16, 2020
After Trump and Rowling, Laverne Cox sees 'Disclosure' as a tool for change

Movies // June 16, 2020
Watch 'Drag Race' star Nina West's full animated short film 'Coaster' for free

Movies // June 16, 2020
Tituss Burgess on how Stephen Sondheim helped him come out

Podcasts // June 23, 2020
RuPaul's 'All-Stars' see vitality in drag's digital revolution amid coronavirus

TV // June 15, 2020
'Drag Race' icon Ongina might've quit 'All-Stars 5,' but she's here to stay

TV // June 15, 2020
Tituss Burgess kicks off EW's 'Untold Stories: Pride Edition' podcast talking Sondheim

Podcasts // June 23, 2020
Watch Shea Couleé tearfully honor her chosen 'RuPaul's Drag Race' family

TV // June 15, 2020
RuPaul's 'All-Stars' want to disrupt Hollywood with roles 'specifically' for queens

TV // June 15, 2020
'Roswell, New Mexico,' Lady Gaga, and other queer quarantine recommendations from Matt Ortile

Books // June 13, 2020
How 'Drag Race' changed the global drag economy

TV // July 20, 2020
'Drag Race' eyeing 'three or four' new regions for international spin-offs

TV // June 12, 2020
