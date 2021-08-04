Leigh Janiak

See 'Xena' stars Lucy Lawless and Renee O'Connor's long-awaited TV reunion

Xena stars Lucy Lawless and Renee O'Connor say their long-awaited TV reunion was 'like a warm bath, baby!'
Lawless and O'Connor — who guest-stars on Lawless' crime dramedy My Life Is Murder — talk about potential Xena reboot ideas, Xena and Gabrielle's status as queer icons, and more.
Miley Cyrus offers to help educate DaBaby following his homophobic rant: 'Knowledge is power'

Miley Cyrus offers to help educate DaBaby following his homophobic rant: 'Knowledge is power'
Miley Cyrus, 28, shared a message for DaBaby on her Instagram, Wednesday, offering him resources to learn more about the LGBTQ+ community
Rolling Stones' Charlie Watts exits U.S. tour following medical procedure

Rolling Stones' Charlie Watts exits U.S. tour following medical procedure
Sara Bareilles' 'Little Voice' silenced at Apple TV+ in streamer's first cancelation

Sara Bareilles' Little Voice silenced at Apple TV+ in streamer's first cancelation
'Big Brother' recap: Derek X puts his foot in his mouth as the social game heats up

Big Brother recap: Derek X puts his foot in his mouth as the social game heats up
'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' recap: Erika opens up and shuts down

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills recap: Erika opens up and shuts down
The Sega Mini Genesis is a highly-rated retro gaming system — and it's totally worth the hype

The Sega Mini Genesis is a highly-rated retro gaming system — and it's totally worth the hype
Over 40 old-school games.
Justin Bieber apologizes for praising Morgan Wallen album: 'I had no idea' about 'racist comments'

Justin Bieber apologizes for praising Morgan Wallen album: 'I had no idea' about 'racist comments'
Bieber is saying sorry.
Olivia Rodrigo is 'flattered' Courtney Love knows she exists after plagiarism accusation

Olivia Rodrigo is 'flattered' Courtney Love knows she exists after plagiarism accusation
'Outer Banks' star Drew Starkey unpacks Rafe's dark season 2 journey

Outer Banks star Drew Starkey unpacks Rafe's dark season 2 journey
James Gunn says Martin Scorsese bashed Marvel movies to get press

James Gunn says Martin Scorsese bashed Marvel movies to get press
Beanie Feldstein transforms into Monica Lewinsky in 'Impeachment: American Crime Story' teaser

Beanie Feldstein transforms into Monica Lewinsky in first Impeachment: American Crime Story teaser

TikTok star Addison Rae tackles her biggest beauty challenge yet in He's All That trailer

Cobra Kai star Tanner Buchanan is the misanthrope getting a makeover this time around.

First look: Emily Henry's next novel goes meta — really meta

First look: Emily Henry's next novel goes meta — really meta
Books // a few seconds ago
Everyone who has dropped DaBaby after his homophobic remarks

Everyone who has dropped DaBaby after his homophobic remarks
Music // a few seconds ago
James Gunn says 'I'll live' in response to attempts at review-bombing 'The Suicide Squad'

James Gunn responds to attempts at review-bombing The Suicide Squad: 'I'll live'
Movies // a few seconds ago
'Dancing With the Stars: Juniors' champ wins Olympic bronze in women's skateboarding

Dancing With the Stars: Juniors champ wins Olympic bronze in women's skateboarding
TV // a few seconds ago
'Icon and Rocket' writers are excited to bring Milestone's Black superheroes into the 21st century

Icon and Rocket writers are excited to bring Milestone's Black superheroes into the 21st century
Books // a few seconds ago
T.I. says he was arrested in Amsterdam after a bike incident with a cop

T.I. says he was arrested in Amsterdam after a bike incident with a cop
Music // a few seconds ago
How Rihanna became a billionaire (as she should be)

How Rihanna became a billionaire (as she should be)
Music // a few seconds ago
Watch the vets turns on each other in 'The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies' super trailer

Watch the vets turn on each other in The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies super trailer
TV // a few seconds ago
Selena Gomez slams 'tasteless' kidney transplant jokes on TV shows

Selena Gomez slams 'tasteless' kidney transplant jokes on TV shows
TV // a few seconds ago
See Mary Elizabeth Winstead take on a killer role in the trailer for 'Kate'

See Mary Elizabeth Winstead take on a killer role in the trailer for Kate
Movies // a few seconds ago
'Vivo,' Lin-Manuel Miranda's rapping kinkajou movie, could use a little less rapping kinkajou

Vivo review: Lin-Manuel Miranda's rapping kinkajou movie could use a little less rapping kinkajou
Movie Reviews // a few seconds ago
'Vampire Diaries' creators talk season 1's Katherine twist, the fan response that left them 'aghast'

Vampire Diaries creators talk season 1's Katherine twist, the fan response that left them 'aghast'
EW's Binge Podcast Episodes // a few seconds ago
What to Watch on Wednesday: Paris Hilton proves 'any bitch can cook' on 'Cooking With Paris'

What to Watch on Wednesday: Paris Hilton proves 'any bitch can cook' on Cooking With Paris
What to Watch // a few seconds ago
A wrestling family's grudge match makes for good drama in 'Heels'

Heels review: A wrestling family's grudge match makes for good drama
TV Reviews // a few seconds ago
Offspring drummer says he's been ousted from band because he won't get COVID-19 vaccine

Offspring drummer says he's been ousted from band because he won't get COVID-19 vaccine
Music // a few seconds ago
Are the Pogues actually superheroes? 'Outer Banks' stars address all those near-death experiences

Are the Pogues actually superheroes? Outer Banks stars address all those near-death experiences
TV // a few seconds ago
The best comics from July: Hellboy returns, the X-Men relaunch, and more

The best comics from July: Hellboy returns, the X-Men relaunch, and more
Books // a few seconds ago
Seth Rogen responds to viral TikTok, assures internet he hasn't been kidnapped

Seth Rogen responds to viral TikTok, assures internet he hasn't been kidnapped
Celebrity // a few seconds ago
John Corbett quietly married Bo Derek after 20 years together

John Corbett quietly married Bo Derek after nearly 20 years together
TV // a few seconds ago
Soleil Moon Frye reveals 3 of her children tested positive for COVID: 'I have shed many tears'

Soleil Moon Frye Reveals 3 of Her Children Tested Positive for COVID: 'I Have Shed Many Tears'
TV // a few seconds ago
Megan Abbott explores the dark side of ballet in captivating thriller 'The Turnout'

The Turnout review: Megan Abbott explores the dark side of ballet in captivating thriller
Book Reviews // a few seconds ago
'We Are the Brennans' author on exploring family dynamics and the fictional families she loves

We Are the Brennans author Tracey Lange on exploring family dynamics and the fictional families she loves
Author Interviews // a few seconds ago
Guess what? That's still not Cormac McCarthy on Twitter

Guess what? That's still not Cormac McCarthy on Twitter
Books // a few seconds ago
YouTuber known as Chris Chan arrested on suspicion of incest in Virginia

YouTuber known as Chris Chan arrested on suspicion of incest in Virginia
TV // a few seconds ago
Hear the first song from Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett's new album 'Love for Sale'

Hear the first song from Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett's new album Love for Sale
Music // a few seconds ago
