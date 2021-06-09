Laci Mosley

Miranda Cosgrove recreates her iconic meme in new iCarly opening sequence
As Carly, the actress pays homage to her now-famous meme that originated from her stint on Drake & Josh, another Nickelodeon series.
Miranda Cosgrove says iCarly revival will address Sam's absence
Plus, Jerry Trainor reveals his 'dream' actor to play Socko
Everything we know about the iCarly revival series: Cast, premiere date, plot, and more
Returning and new cast, premiere date, plot details, set photos, and more details about the 'iCarly' revival.