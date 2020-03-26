KiKi Layne

Victoria Mahoney to direct The Old Guard sequel
Original director Gina Prince-Bythewood “has decided not to direct the sequel, but will stay on as a producer.”
First look at Florence Pugh and Harry Style's Don't Worry Darling stops you dead in your tracks
Hands up! It's a first look at the Midsommar standout in Olivia Wilde's new psychological film.
Coming 2 America is now coming to Amazon for a 2021 premiere
Eddie Murphy's 'Coming to America' sequel moves from Paramount to Amazon for a premiere next year.
'Don't Worry Darling' with Florence Pugh and Harry Styles temporarily stops filming due to positive COVID-19 test
A team member tested positive, temporarily pausing the production in California.
The Old Guard cast discuss the impact of the film's inclusive story
The stars of Netflix's comic-book movie unpack the importance of having two female leads, a Black female director, and a prominent gay love story.