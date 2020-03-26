KiKi Layne

Most Recent

Victoria Mahoney to direct 'The Old Guard' sequel

Victoria Mahoney to direct The Old Guard sequel
Original director Gina Prince-Bythewood “has decided not to direct the sequel, but will stay on as a producer.”
First look at Harry Styles and Florence Pugh's 'Don't Worry Darling' stops you dead in your tracks

First look at Florence Pugh and Harry Style's Don't Worry Darling stops you dead in your tracks
Hands up! It's a first look at the Midsommar standout in Olivia Wilde's new psychological film.
'Coming 2 America' is now coming to Amazon for a 2021 premiere

Coming 2 America is now coming to Amazon for a 2021 premiere
Eddie Murphy's 'Coming to America' sequel moves from Paramount to Amazon for a premiere next year.
'Don't Worry Darling' with Florence Pugh and Harry Styles temporarily stops filming due to positive COVID-19 test

Don't Worry Darling with Florence Pugh and Harry Styles temporarily stops filming due to positive COVID-19 test
A team member tested positive, temporarily pausing the production in California.
Gina Prince-Bythewood teases the future of 'The Old Guard'

Gina Prince-Bythewood teases the future of The Old Guard
'The Old Guard' cast discuss the impact of the film's inclusive story

The Old Guard cast discuss the impact of the film's inclusive story
The stars of Netflix's comic-book movie unpack the importance of having two female leads, a Black female director, and a prominent gay love story.
Advertisement

More KiKi Layne

How Charlize Theron shot her own digital cover — and why I fell for 'The Old Guard'

How Charlize Theron shot her own digital cover — and why I fell for The Old Guard
Ancient history: Charlize Theron and 'The Old Guard' cast talk battle-axes and immortality

Ancient history: Charlize Theron and The Old Guard cast talk battle-axes and immortality
The Oscar winner and action icon photographs herself at home for EW's latest digital cover.
Charlize Theron is better than the standard action in Netflix's 'The Old Guard'

Charlize Theron is better than the standard action in Netflix's The Old Guard: Review
Charlize Theron leads a band of immortal warriors in new 'The Old Guard' trailer

Charlize Theron leads a band of immortal warriors in new The Old Guard trailer
The best movies on Hulu right now

The best movies on Hulu right now
Hundreds of Black artists sign letter calling for change in Hollywood: 'We demand better'

Hundreds of Black artists sign letter calling for change in Hollywood: 'We demand better'

Charlize Theron is an immortal badass in gripping Old Guard trailer

Oscar-winning actress leads Gina Prince-Bythewood's Netflix film based on the comic book of the same name.

All KiKi Layne

Barry Jenkins on 'If Beale Street Could Talk': 'Ultimately the film is hopeful'

Barry Jenkins on If Beale Street Could Talk: 'Ultimately the film is hopeful'
Movies // a few seconds ago
Hugh Jackman, Emily Blunt, Amandla Stenberg among SCAD Savannah Film Festival honorees

Hugh Jackman, Emily Blunt, Amandla Stenberg among SCAD Savannah Film Festival honorees
Movies // a few seconds ago
Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com