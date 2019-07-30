Kelvin Harrison Jr.

Kelvin Harrison Jr. on the years-long wait for Netflix's 'Monster,' and why he's done playing teens

The 26-year-old actor talked to EW about the Netflix film finally coming out, why he's done playing teens, and what aspects of the harrowing story he finds "refreshing."
Michael Keaton breaks SAG Awards record with 'Trial of the Chicago 7' victory

Michael Keaton just made SAG Awards history by smashing a record with 'The Trial of the Chicago 7' ensemble victory at the 2021 ceremony.
Aaron Sorkin's 'Trial of the Chicago 7' drops first look at '60s-set Netflix film

Cynthia Erivo, Eva Longoria, more new Academy voters on disrupting the Oscars

Constance Wu, Niecy Nash, Yalitza Aparicio, and more tell EW why revolutionizing the Academy Awards is vital for film's future.
Aaron Sorkin's 'Trial of the Chicago 7' heads to Netflix

Friday Five: Lady Gaga recruits Blackpink, Freddie Gibbs' Frank Lucas toast, and more

The five best things we heard this week.
Chicago Med cast celebrates 100th episode with life-size cadaver cake

'Joker' leads BAFTA nominations, film chair slams 'infuriating' lack of diversity

Committee leader expresses 'frustration' over Oscar precursor's all-white acting nominees.
Dec. 6-8 movie preview: 'Playmobil,' 'Aeronauts' soar into theaters

Thanksgiving movie preview: Feast on 'Knives Out,' 'Queen & Slim' this weekend

2020 Film Independent Spirit Award nominations announced: See the full list

Weekend Movie Preview: New films to see from 'Ford v Ferrari' to 'Charlie's Angels'

Issa Rae sips on wine and smooth love in gorgeous The Photograph trailer

Stella Meghie directs Insecure stars Issa Rae, Y'lan Noel, and Knives Out's Lakeith Stanfield in the new romantic comedy.

'It Comes at Night' is a master class in dread, but with more mood than meaning

Movies // July 30, 2019
Watch a tense clip from horror film 'It Comes at Night'

Movies // July 30, 2019
