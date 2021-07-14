Jonathan Majors

How the 'Loki' finale sets up 'Ant-Man 3,' 'Spider-Man: No Way Home,' and beyond

The Disney+ drama's season 1 finale may have also moved us a step closer to the eventual arrival of the Young Avengers.
'Lovecraft Country' creator shares season 2 plans after canceled show gets 14 Emmy nominations

"Just going to leave this right here," Misha Green teases plot details and a rough outline for season 2 after the TV Academy honored the canceled series with major Emmys love.
'Loki' finale recap: He who remains

In the season finale, the MCU gets turned on its head as Loki and Sylvie discover they've been pawns in a very long game.
Stars react to their 2021 Emmy nominations

Stars of 'The Crown,' 'Ted Lasso,' and more react to being nominated for Emmys.
Emmys 2021 by the numbers: Disney reigns supreme

See which shows got the most nominations, which actors got their first-ever Emmys nods, and more data highlights
'Lovecraft Country' showrunner teases season 2 plans after series' cancellation at HBO

'Lovecraft Country' not renewed for season 2 at HBO

The horror drama series starring Jurnee Smollett and Jonathan Majors will not return.
Idris Elba and Jonathan Majors face off in explosive first look at 'The Harder They Fall'

Watch the teaser trailer and see the photos for the film, which also stars Regina King, LaKeith Stanfield, and Zazie Beetz.
Where are we in Marvel's Phase 4?

'Lovecraft Country' star Jonathan Majors in talks to play 'Creed III' opponent

'The Crown' is crowned TV's big winner at Golden Globes

The biggest Golden Globe TV nominee snubs have one thing in common

EW reveals its 2020 Entertainers of the Year: Pedro Pascal, Sacha Baron Cohen, Kerry Washington, and more

Clichés terrorize the bold provocations of 'Lovecraft Country'

TV Reviews // a few seconds ago
Aaron Sorkin's 'Trial of the Chicago 7' drops first look at '60s-set Netflix film

Movies // a few seconds ago
How HBO's 'Lovecraft Country' confronts America's real and imagined monsters

Comic-Con // a few seconds ago
'Da 5 Bloods' breakout Jonathan Majors talks the joy and challenge of working with his heroes

Movies // a few seconds ago
Spike Lee and his 'Da 5 Bloods' cowriters break down the film’s most pivotal scene

Movies // a few seconds ago
