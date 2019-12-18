Jonathan Groff

Spring Awakening original cast reuniting for one-night-only benefit concert
All proceeds from the reunion event — which includes original actors Jonathan Groff, Lea Michele, and Skylar Astin — will go to The Actors Fund.
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II decrypts the 'different iteration' of Morpheus in The Matrix Resurrections
The Aquaman star says it's not safe to assume he's playing the same Laurence Fishburne character in the new sequel.
See all the stars at the 2021 Emmy Awards
Keanu Reeves trips back down the rabbit hole in The Matrix Resurrections trailer
Time to plug back into the Matrix.
The Matrix 4 uploads first footage to interactive fan site — here's how to watch
The website will generate a unique teaser video featuring footage and narration from the next sequel.
The Hamilton cast has no qualms with being up for Emmys instead of Oscars
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Leslie Odom Jr., Anthony Ramos, Daveed Diggs, Jonathan Groff, Phillipa Soo, and Reneé Elise Goldsberry reflect on their Broadway show's pandemic pivot from cinemas to Disney+.
Matrix 4 unveils official title and screens action-packed first footage
Dad recruits Mark Wahlberg, Randall Park, Jensen Ackles, and more for daughter's graduation video
Hope she's planning a pretty amazing celebration for Father's Day.
Jeremy Jordan will lead the Off Broadway revival of Little Shop of Horrors when it returns this fall
Lily Tomlin, Tony Hale, and more to appear in virtual 75th birthday tribute to Liza Minnelli
Why Tangled is better than Frozen — and deserves more love
No more minds to hunt: Mindhunter's David Fincher says season 3 is 'probably' not happening

The heartbreaking story behind a Frozen 2 character and other moments from Into the Unknown

The Disney+ docuseries goes Into the Unknown of the making of the biggest animated film of all time.

Hear Jonathan Groff and the Little Shop of Horrors cast sing 'Skid Row/Downtown'
Theater // December 18, 2019
Glee vets Lea Michele and Jonathan Groff perform I'll Be Home for Christmas
Music // December 17, 2019
Dec. 13-15 weekend movie preview: Jumanji sequel, Bombshell, more blast into theaters
Movies // December 12, 2019
Frozen actor Jonathan Groff cast in The Matrix 4
Movies // December 09, 2019
Watch Weezer cover Frozen 2 showstopper 'Lost in the Woods' with Kristen Bell
Movies // December 09, 2019
New movies preview: Playmobil, Aeronauts soar into theaters over Dec. 6-8 weekend
Movies // December 06, 2019
Does water have memory? And 4 other questions from Frozen 2
Movies // December 03, 2019
Frozen 2 continues to smash box office records ahead of Thanksgiving weekend
Movies // November 28, 2019
New movies preview: Feast on Knives Out, Queen & Slim, and more this Thanksgiving weekend
Movies // November 27, 2019
Frozen 2 freezes out the box office competition with $130 million opening
Movies // November 24, 2019
Jonathan Groff on his big Frozen 2 song and why he was worried it'd get cut
Movies // November 24, 2019
What to know about that Frozen 2 end credits scene
Movies // November 22, 2019
New movies preview: Frozen 2, Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, more new releases to see now
Movies // November 21, 2019
Frozen cast 'Let It Go' into the streets with James Corden's Crosswalk Theater
TV // November 21, 2019
Frozen 2 reviews: Is the magic still there for Disney's animated sequel?
Movies // November 14, 2019
Frozen 2 tries its best to live up to the world-conquering original: Review
Movie Reviews // November 14, 2019
Early Frozen 2 reactions praise 'darker,' 'worthy' sequel
Movies // November 08, 2019
Watch the Frozen 2 world premiere red carpet live stream
Movies // November 07, 2019
Listen to Panic! at the Disco perform Frozen 2 song 'Into the Unknown'
Movies // November 04, 2019
Frozen 2 teaser and soundtrack details reveal musical successor to 'Let It Go'
Movies // September 30, 2019
Elsa and Anna find answers in new Frozen 2 trailer
Movies // September 23, 2019
Lea Michele reunites with Glee costars and producers for her first Christmas album
Music // September 18, 2019
Frozen 2 teases Anna and Elsa's parents, a proposal, and an 'Unknown' showstopper
Movies // August 24, 2019
The true connection between Mindhunter and The Exorcist
TV // August 19, 2019
Mindhunter season 2: A true-crime companion guide to podcasts, books, and more
Crime // August 10, 2019
