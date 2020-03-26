JoJo Siwa

Most Recent

All the clues Black Swan on 'The Masked Singer' is this R&B and pop singer

Who is Black Swan on The Masked Singer? All the clues it's this R&B and pop singer
The strongest hints include a bishop chess piece, 'Hannah Montana,' and New Hampshire.
Watch Niecy Nash host GLAAD Media Awards, plus see the full winners list

Watch Niecy Nash host 2021 GLAAD Media Awards, plus see the full winners list
The show included a Glee cast reunion in honor of the late Naya Rivera.
JoJo Siwa opens up about coming out: 'The first time that I've felt so personally happy'

JoJo Siwa opens up about coming out as LGBTQ: 'The first time that I've felt so personally happy'
The YouTube star and Nickelodeon mogul says that she’s in love and now identifies as pansexual. "My human is my human," she tells PEOPLE in this week's cover story.
Where's DaBeef? Here's why DaBaby and JoJo Siwa are trending together

Where's DaBeef? Here's why DaBaby and JoJo Siwa are trending together
The rapper has since cleared the air, addressing the social media star directly.
YouTube sensation JoJo Siwa posts photo heavily implying she's gay

YouTube sensation JoJo Siwa posts photo heavily implying she's gay
The Dance Moms and Masked Singer alum had posted several photos and videos that caused fans to wonder if she was coming out.
Jamie Lynn Spears reunites with 'Zoey 101' cast in 'Follow Me' video

Jamie Lynn Spears reunites with Zoey 101 cast in 'Follow Me' video
In anticipation of a possible reboot of the Nicklodeon hit series, Spears brought in the original cast to evaluate newcomers like JoJo Siwa.
Advertisement

More JoJo Siwa

'The Masked Singer' T. Rex has been rude to her friends the last 3 weeks — but for good reason

The Masked Singer T. Rex has been rude to her friends the last 3 weeks — but for good reason
T-Rex on 'The Masked Singer' is this YouTube star: Here's the evidence

T-Rex on The Masked Singer is this YouTube star: Here are the clues
All evidence points to one very energetic person under the dino mask.
'The Masked Singer' revealed: Every unmasked celebrity contestant on season 3

The Masked Singer revealed: Every unmasked celebrity contestant on season 3
JoJo Siwa invites you into her bow-filled world in new trailer

Dance Moms star JoJo Siwa invites you into her bow-filled world in new trailer
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com