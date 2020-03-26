JoJo Siwa opens up about coming out: 'The first time that I've felt so personally happy'

The YouTube star and Nickelodeon mogul says that she’s in love and now identifies as pansexual. "My human is my human," she tells PEOPLE in this week's cover story.