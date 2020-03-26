Who is Black Swan on The Masked Singer? All the clues it's this R&B and pop singer
The strongest hints include a bishop chess piece, 'Hannah Montana,' and New Hampshire.
Watch Niecy Nash host 2021 GLAAD Media Awards, plus see the full winners list
The show included a Glee cast reunion in honor of the late Naya Rivera.
JoJo Siwa opens up about coming out as LGBTQ: 'The first time that I've felt so personally happy'
The YouTube star and Nickelodeon mogul says that she’s in love and now identifies as pansexual. "My human is my human," she tells PEOPLE in this week's cover story.
Where's DaBeef? Here's why DaBaby and JoJo Siwa are trending together
The rapper has since cleared the air, addressing the social media star directly.
YouTube sensation JoJo Siwa posts photo heavily implying she's gay
The Dance Moms and Masked Singer alum had posted several photos and videos that caused fans to wonder if she was coming out.
Jamie Lynn Spears reunites with Zoey 101 cast in 'Follow Me' video
In anticipation of a possible reboot of the Nicklodeon hit series, Spears brought in the original cast to evaluate newcomers like JoJo Siwa.