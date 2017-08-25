Skip to content
10 funny mockumentaries to remind us about the absurdity of life
She wasn't always Darlene!
The Conners
star Sara Gilbert looks back on a lifetime of roles
Movies
Books
Awards
Joey Soloway
Joey Soloway
Joey Soloway
Most Recent
'Gentefied' writer and activist Camila María Concepción dies at 28
Gentefied
writer and activist Camila María Concepción dies at 28
'Red Sonja' director Jill Soloway likens film to 'Deadpool,' 'The Dark Knight'
Red Sonja
director Jill Soloway likens film to
Deadpool
,
The Dark Knight
The 'Transparent' creator sees their film's protagonist as the "first kind of bad girl superhero."
'Transparent' creator, stars talk killing off Maura in musical finale after Jeffrey Tambor's exit
Transparent
creator, stars talk killing off Maura in musical finale after Jeffrey Tambor's exit
'Transparent' creator Jill Soloway to replace Bryan Singer on 'Red Sonja' movie
Transparent
creator Jill Soloway to replace Bryan Singer on
Red Sonja
movie
Why 'Transparent' creator Jill Soloway didn't bash Jeffrey Tambor in their book
Why
Transparent
creator Jill Soloway didn't bash Jeffrey Tambor in their book: 'It's a dangerous time right now'
'Transparent' musical headed to Amazon next fall
Transparent
musical headed to Amazon next fall
More Joey Soloway
Hollywood agencies sign open letter to advance transgender opportunities
Hollywood agencies sign open letter to advance transgender opportunities
'Transparent' to end with fifth season
Transparent
to end with fifth season
Jill Soloway previews powerful, intimate new memoir 'She Wants It'
Jill Soloway previews powerful, intimate new memoir
She Wants It
'Transparent' star Jay Duplass: 'Implosion of our family' doesn't mean show's over
Transparent
star Jay Duplass: 'Implosion of our family' doesn't mean show's over
Jeffrey Tambor 'profoundly disappointed' by 'Transparent' firing
Jeffrey Tambor 'profoundly disappointed' by
Transparent
firing
'Transparent' producer Faith Soloway teases musical: 'I have to go for it'
Transparent
producer Faith Soloway teases musical: 'I have to go for it'
I Love Dick
trailer: Kevin Bacon brings the 'spirit of sex' to Amazon series
Jill Soloway, Emmy-winning creator of 'Transparent,' has a new series.
All Joey Soloway
Amazon adds new comedy pilots from Kevin Bacon, Jill Soloway, and more
Amazon adds new comedy pilots from Kevin Bacon, Jill Soloway
August 25, 2017
The best comedies on TV are... making us cry
Dark comedies: The best shows on TV are making us cry
July 12, 2016
Caitlyn Jenner joining 'Transparent' for season 3
Transparent: Caitlyn Jenner season 3 casting revealed at GLAAD Media Awards
April 03, 2016
'Transparent' showrunner producing 'The Nest' adaptation for Amazon
Transparent showrunner producing The Nest
March 31, 2016
Jill Soloway will write, direct new female-centric film for Amazon
Jill Soloway will write, direct new female-centric film for Amazon
March 08, 2016
EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: New Jill Soloway web series 'The Skinny'
The Skinny trailer: Jill Soloway produces, Jessie Kahnweller created and stars in the dark comedy web series
January 18, 2016
Jill Soloway: 'Transparent' helped Bruce Jenner and family
Jill Soloway: 'Transparent' helped Bruce Jenner and family
May 28, 2015
'Transparent' star Jeffrey Tambor was 'throw-up nervous' for Maura's coming out scene
Transparent star Jeffrey Tambor was 'throw-up nervous' for Maura's coming out scene
May 20, 2015
From Sundance to the multiplex: Women directors are taking the spotlight
From Sundance to the multiplex: Women directors are taking the spotlight
August 16, 2013
