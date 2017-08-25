Joey Soloway

'Gentefied' writer and activist Camila María Concepción dies at 28

'Red Sonja' director Jill Soloway likens film to 'Deadpool,' 'The Dark Knight'

The 'Transparent' creator sees their film's protagonist as the "first kind of bad girl superhero."
'Transparent' creator, stars talk killing off Maura in musical finale after Jeffrey Tambor's exit

'Transparent' creator Jill Soloway to replace Bryan Singer on 'Red Sonja' movie

Why 'Transparent' creator Jill Soloway didn't bash Jeffrey Tambor in their book

'Transparent' musical headed to Amazon next fall

Hollywood agencies sign open letter to advance transgender opportunities

'Transparent' to end with fifth season

Jill Soloway previews powerful, intimate new memoir 'She Wants It'

'Transparent' star Jay Duplass: 'Implosion of our family' doesn't mean show's over

Jeffrey Tambor 'profoundly disappointed' by 'Transparent' firing

'Transparent' producer Faith Soloway teases musical: 'I have to go for it'

I Love Dick trailer: Kevin Bacon brings the 'spirit of sex' to Amazon series

Jill Soloway, Emmy-winning creator of 'Transparent,' has a new series.

Amazon adds new comedy pilots from Kevin Bacon, Jill Soloway, and more

Article // August 25, 2017
The best comedies on TV are... making us cry

Article // July 12, 2016
Caitlyn Jenner joining 'Transparent' for season 3

Article // April 03, 2016
'Transparent' showrunner producing 'The Nest' adaptation for Amazon

Article // March 31, 2016
Jill Soloway will write, direct new female-centric film for Amazon

Article // March 08, 2016
EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: New Jill Soloway web series 'The Skinny'

Article // January 18, 2016
Jill Soloway: 'Transparent' helped Bruce Jenner and family

Article // May 28, 2015
'Transparent' star Jeffrey Tambor was 'throw-up nervous' for Maura's coming out scene

Article // May 20, 2015
From Sundance to the multiplex: Women directors are taking the spotlight

Article // August 16, 2013
