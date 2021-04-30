Jinkx Monsoon

Digital Drag Fest lineup adds Trixie Mattel, Alaska, Denali, more 'RuPaul's Drag Race' stars

EW exclusively reveals that Trixie Mattel, Alaska, Denali, Jujubee, Monét X Change, Latrice Royale, and more 'Drag Race' dolls have joined the 2021 Digital Drag Fest lineup!
Hulu bags 'The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Special' for Christmas streaming

Streaming giant will present the Drag Race icons' show after their Happiest Season success.
Clea DuVall has 'a couple of ideas' for a 'Happiest Season' sequel

Director also talks passionate fan response to Kristen Stewart and Aubrey Plaza.
Drag icons kiss 2020 goodbye with epic 'New Year's Queens' livestream event

11-hour global show to feature 16 drag artists including Trixie Mattel, Katya, Bob the Drag Queen, and more.
'Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Special' trailer comes for Santa's wig

EW has an exclusive sneak peek at the Drag Race icons' gay old Christmas movie.
See 'Drag Race' stars crash Kristen Stewart's 'Happiest Season'

EW reveals the RuPaul's Drag Race icons' surprise roles in Clea DuVall's holiday rom-com.
BenDeLaCreme, Jinkx Monsoon drag up Christmas in new holiday film

The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Special unites Drag Race icons for a campy film about Christmas.
RuPaul remembers Chi Chi DeVayne's 'loving spirit,' queens react after 'Drag Race' star's death

Kennedy Davenport, Bob the Drag Queen, Bianca Del Rio, and more share memories of the late Drag Race star.
Alyssa Edwards, Jinkx Monsoon reveal the 'Drag Race' season 5 girl Alaska called 'the devil'

How well do you know 'RuPaul's Drag Race'? Prove it with this quiz

'RuPaul's Drag Race' queens launch digital concert festival amid coronavirus pandemic

RuPaul's 'AJ and the Queen' canceled at Netflix after one season

