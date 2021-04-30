Trixie Mattel, Alaska, more RuPaul's Drag Race stars join 2021 Digital Drag Fest lineup
EW exclusively reveals that Trixie Mattel, Alaska, Denali, Jujubee, Monét X Change, Latrice Royale, and more 'Drag Race' dolls have joined the 2021 Digital Drag Fest lineup!
Hulu bags Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Special for Christmas streaming
Streaming giant will present the Drag Race icons' show after their Happiest Season success.
Clea DuVall has 'a couple of ideas' for a Happiest Season sequel
Director also talks passionate fan response to Kristen Stewart and Aubrey Plaza.
Drag icons kiss 2020 goodbye with epic New Year's Queens livestream event
11-hour global show to feature 16 drag artists including Trixie Mattel, Katya, Bob the Drag Queen, and more.
Jinkx Monsoon, BenDeLaCreme slice Xmas tradition in The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Special trailer
EW has an exclusive sneak peek at the Drag Race icons' gay old Christmas movie.
Drag stars BenDeLaCreme, Jinkx Monsoon crash Kristen Stewart's Happiest Season
EW reveals the RuPaul's Drag Race icons' surprise roles in Clea DuVall's holiday rom-com.