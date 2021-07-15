Jiggly Caliente

Most Recent

Ginger Minj reveals why she pulled Jiggly Caliente's lipstick on 'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 6'

Ginger Minj reveals why she pulled Jiggly Caliente's lipstick on RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 6
Ginger Minj explains to the group why she voted for her friend and AS6 sister to go home, while another queen's surprise vote for Yara Sofia gets the group talking. Watch episode 3, act one to find out who!
Give 'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 6' icon Jiggly Caliente a Marvel movie, dammit

Give RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 6 icon Jiggly Caliente a Marvel movie, dammit
The beloved queen, trans trailblazer, and Pose actress talks to EW about her future after returning for another shot at the crown.
Ginger Minj drops 'Gummy Bear' music video from 'RuPaul's Drag Race'

Ginger Minj serves 'Gummy Bear' realness in new video for her RuPaul's Drag Race talent show song
.
'RuPaul's Drag Race All-Stars 6' trailer teases MAJOR twist and RuDemption gags

RuPaul's Drag Race All-Stars 6 trailer teases MAJOR twist and RuDemption gags
'RuPaul's Drag Race All-Stars 6' will be a 'game within a game,' says Mama RuPaul in the gaggy new trailer that reveals Charli XCX, Tina Knowles, and more guest judges.
'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 6' queens share best & worst moments, spill on 'chaotic' new season

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 6 queens read their best & worst moments, and spill on the 'chaotic' season ahead
The dolls of 'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 6' read each other's best and worst moments from their original seasons, and tease 'chaotic' season of AS6 ahead.
Alaska's 'Drag Queen of the Year' 2021 pageant returns with new cast

Alaska's Drag Queen of the Year 2021 pageant returns with new cast
See EW's exclusive cast reveal with Drag Race winner Alaska and Lola LeCroix.
Advertisement

More Jiggly Caliente

How well do you know 'RuPaul's Drag Race'? Prove it with this quiz

How well do you know RuPaul's Drag Race? Prove it with this quiz
Start your engines!
'RuPaul's Drag Race' queens launch digital concert festival amid coronavirus pandemic

RuPaul's Drag Race queens launch digital concert festival amid coronavirus pandemic
All-Stars 4 winner Trinity The Tuck tells EW about the online drag festival featuring Alaska, Monét X Change, Manila Luzon, Peppermint, Nina West, and more: 'I have a hazmat suit. Trust, I’m pulling out all the stops!'
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com