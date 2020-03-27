Jessica Henwick

Most Recent

What even is The Matrix? Lana Wachowski and her stars address decades of theories
There are as many interpretations as there are clones of Smith. Here are just a few.
Jonathan Groff was 'there to throw it down' in The Matrix Resurrections
The star of stage and screen reveals how he was nicknamed "The Savage" in training prep and unleashed "a rage" inside him that he never knew was there.
Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss reflect on the moments that defined The Matrix
Bullet time, "dodge this," the freeway motorcycle chase, and more.
Jessica Henwick was torn between Marvel and Matrix roles: 'It was a red pill, blue pill moment for me'
The Game of Thrones and Iron Fist actress was up for a part in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, but couldn't audition unless she turned down The Matrix Resurrections.
The Matrix Resurrections photos decode new secrets to mysterious sequel
Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss resurrect a 20-year love story with The Matrix 4.0
Decades after The Matrix changed movies forever, the franchise stars return for the year's most timely sequel.
Advertisement

More Jessica Henwick

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II decrypts the 'different iteration' of Morpheus in The Matrix Resurrections
The Aquaman star says it's not safe to assume he's playing the same Laurence Fishburne character in the new sequel.
19 notable things we spotted in The Matrix Resurrections trailer
From blue pills to bullet time, here are the Easter eggs from The Matrix Resurrections trailer giving us a case of déjà vu.
Keanu Reeves trips back down the rabbit hole in The Matrix Resurrections trailer
The Matrix 4 uploads first footage to interactive fan site — here's how to watch
Sofia Coppola reunites with Bill Murray, Rashida Jones in fizzy On the Rocks trailer
Bill Murray, Rashida Jones romp through NYC in Sofia Coppola's On the Rocks photos

Marvel's Iron Fist finale recap: Battle for the iron fist

© Copyright EW.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com