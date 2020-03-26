Jasmine Cephas Jones

Most Recent

Emmy nominations 2021: See the full list

Emmy nominations 2021: See the full list
And the nominees are...
Jasmine Cephas Jones and Rafael Casal explain why they shifted the 'Blindspotting' perspective for TV

Jasmine Cephas Jones and Rafael Casal explain why they shifted the Blindspotting perspective for TV
Jasmine Cephas Jones says seeing impact of 'Hamilton' was 'everything': 'Why I do what I do'

Jasmine Cephas Jones says seeing impact of Hamilton was 'everything': 'Why I do what I do'
The actress was joined by Clarice's Rebecca Breeds, Batwoman's Javicia Leslie, and Kenan's Kimrie Johnson for EW's Women Who Kick Ass panel at the SCAD aTVfest.
Breaking Big: 10 rising stars poised to make waves in 2021

Breaking Big: 10 rising stars poised to make waves in 2021
Actors, writers, and musicians that we're banking on to make this year in pop culture the best yet.
Ron and Jasmine Cephas Jones are now an Emmy-winning father-daughter duo

Ron and Jasmine Cephas Jones are now an Emmy-winning father-daughter duo
The family made history as the first father-daughter pair to win Emmys in the same year.
Emmy-winning parents and their Emmy Award-winning children

Emmy-winning parents and their Emmy Award-winning children
Advertisement

More Jasmine Cephas Jones

'Hamilton' star Jasmine Cephas Jones to lead 'Blindspotting' spin-off series at Starz

Hamilton star Jasmine Cephas Jones to lead Blindspotting spin-off series at Starz
Father/daughter Emmy nominees Ron and Jasmine Cephas Jones celebrate their special moment

Father/daughter Emmy nominees Ron and Jasmine Cephas Jones celebrate their special moment
Quibi bites off 10 Emmy nominations for Anna Kendrick, Laurence Fishburne, and more

Quibi bites off 10 Emmy nominations for Anna Kendrick, Laurence Fishburne, and more
'Hamilton' stars and creative team share memories of working on show during Twitter watch party

Hamilton stars and creative team share memories of working on show during Twitter watch party
'Hamilton' original cast to reunite for behind-the-scenes doc to debut alongside filmed version

Hamilton original cast to reunite for behind-the-scenes doc to debut alongside filmed version
Watch original 'Hamilton' cast reunite to perform 'Helpless' with The Roots

Watch original Hamilton cast reunite to perform 'Helpless' with The Roots

Battle of the bros: Mrs. Fletcher star Jackson White says Brendan would ‘pour beer on’ Euphoria’s Nate Jacobs at a frat party

The Los Angeles native also teases what's to come in episode 3

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com