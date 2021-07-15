Jan

Most Recent

Yara Sofia was breast in show on 'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 6' — and we love it

Yara Sofia was breast in show on RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 6 — and we love it
The latest AS6 eliminated queen tells EW about ghosts cursing the set and reveals the surprising inspiration for her infamous talent show act.
Watch shocking vote tally send 'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 6' into chaos

Watch shocking lipstick tally send RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 6 into chaos
EW exclusively reveals episode 4's first act, in which the queens discuss lipstick numbers that almost sent A'Keria C. Davenport home over Silky Nutmeg Ganache.
'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 6' queen Silky Nutmeg Ganache deserves peace at last

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 6 queen Silky Nutmeg Ganache deserves peace at last
The latest eliminated queen talks to EW about personal and professional struggles after season 11 and rising anew on AS6.
The Trinity K. Bonet revolution is upon us — and 'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 6'

The Trinity K. Bonet revolution is upon us — and RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 6
The AS6 queen tells EW about winning her first challenge and previews a twisty season ahead.
'RuPaul's Drag Race' stars sip and react to Silky Nutmeg Ganache's 'Cocktails for a Queen' recipes

RuPaul's Drag Race stars sip and react to Silky Nutmeg Ganache's Cocktails for a Queen recipes
Eureka, Jan, and Ra'Jah O'Hara spill — literally — on Ganache's recipes inspired by them in her new Cocktails for a Queen alcoholic beverage book.
Ginger Minj reveals why she pulled Jiggly Caliente's lipstick on 'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 6'

Ginger Minj reveals why she pulled Jiggly Caliente's lipstick on RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 6
Ginger Minj explains to the group why she voted for her friend and AS6 sister to go home, while another queen's surprise vote for Yara Sofia gets the group talking. Watch episode 3, act one to find out who!
Advertisement

More Jan

'RuPaul's Drag Race All-Stars 6' trailer teases MAJOR twist and RuDemption gags

RuPaul's Drag Race All-Stars 6 trailer teases MAJOR twist and RuDemption gags
'RuPaul's Drag Race All-Stars 6' will be a 'game within a game,' says Mama RuPaul in the gaggy new trailer that reveals Charli XCX, Tina Knowles, and more guest judges.
'Jennifer's Body' star Amanda Seyfried wishes 'RuPaul's Drag Race' queen Jan luck on 'JANnifer's Body' show

Jennifer's Body star Amanda Seyfried wishes RuPaul's Drag Race queen Jan luck on JANnifer's Body parody show
Watch 'Jennifer's Body' star Amanda Seyfried recall her love for Toast'Ems in a sweet video to 'RuPaul's Drag Race' star Jan ahead of the 'JANnifer's Body' parody show.
'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 6' queens share best & worst moments, spill on 'chaotic' new season

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 6 queens read their best & worst moments, and spill on the 'chaotic' season ahead
Digital Drag Fest lineup adds Trixie Mattel, Alaska, Denali, more 'RuPaul's Drag Race' stars

Trixie Mattel, Alaska, more RuPaul's Drag Race stars join 2021 Digital Drag Fest lineup
'RuPaul's Drag Race' season 12 queens reunite for Halloween special

RuPaul's Drag Race season 12 queens reunite for Halloween special
How well do you know 'RuPaul's Drag Race'? Prove it with this quiz

How well do you know RuPaul's Drag Race? Prove it with this quiz

Jan is the 'Troy Bolton of drag' in soccer jock-heavy RuPaul's Drag Race clip

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com