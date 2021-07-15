Yara Sofia was breast in show on RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 6 — and we love it
The latest AS6 eliminated queen tells EW about ghosts cursing the set and reveals the surprising inspiration for her infamous talent show act.
Watch shocking lipstick tally send RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 6 into chaos
EW exclusively reveals episode 4's first act, in which the queens discuss lipstick numbers that almost sent A'Keria C. Davenport home over Silky Nutmeg Ganache.
RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 6 queen Silky Nutmeg Ganache deserves peace at last
The latest eliminated queen talks to EW about personal and professional struggles after season 11 and rising anew on AS6.
The Trinity K. Bonet revolution is upon us — and RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 6
The AS6 queen tells EW about winning her first challenge and previews a twisty season ahead.
RuPaul's Drag Race stars sip and react to Silky Nutmeg Ganache's Cocktails for a Queen recipes
Eureka, Jan, and Ra'Jah O'Hara spill — literally — on Ganache's recipes inspired by them in her new Cocktails for a Queen alcoholic beverage book.
Ginger Minj reveals why she pulled Jiggly Caliente's lipstick on RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 6
Ginger Minj explains to the group why she voted for her friend and AS6 sister to go home, while another queen's surprise vote for Yara Sofia gets the group talking. Watch episode 3, act one to find out who!