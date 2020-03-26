LIVE

James Cagney

Most Recent

'Cagney' the Musical: EW stage review

'Cagney' the Musical: EW stage review
This biomusical about the legendary film star is a yankee doodle bore
Clint Eastwood: 12 key influences

Clint Eastwood: 12 Key Influences on My Life in Movies
In 2008, the Oscar-winning director told EW how past roles, passions, and friendships affect his work
Stephen King on violence at the movies

Stephen King on violence at the movies
EW's columnist gets ready to attend a screening of ''The Brave One,'' and wonders about audiences' bloodlust -- including his own
James Cagney Signature Collection

James Cagney Signature Collection
EW reviews the Warner Bros. Gangster Collection

EW reviews the Warner Bros. Gangster Collection
Here's what we think of such James Cagney classics like ''The Public Enemy'' and ''White Heat''
Warner Legends Collection: Flynn, Cagney, Bogart

Warner Legends Collection: Flynn, Cagney, Bogart
Advertisement

More James Cagney

Cagney

Cagney
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com