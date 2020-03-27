Jack Bender

Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
EW.com
Entertainment Weekly
EW.com
Entertainment Weekly
TV
All TV
TV Reviews
TV Reunions
TV Recaps
What to Watch
Animated
Comedy
Crime
Drama
Family
Mystery
Reality
Sci-fi
Thriller
Movies
All Movies
Movie Reviews
Trailers
Film Festivals
Movie Reunions
Movie Previews
Music
All Music
Music Reviews
Books
All Books
Book Reviews
Author Interviews
Theater
All Theater
Theater Reviews
Podcasts
Gaming
Events
All Events
Comic-Con
Celebrity
Awards
All Awards
Oscars
Emmys
Golden Globes
SAG Awards
Grammys
Tony Awards
Streaming
Search
Close
Profile Menu
Your Profile
Your Profile
Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Order Past Issues
this link opens in a new tab
Logout
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore EW.com
EW.com
Entertainment Weekly
EW.com
Entertainment Weekly
Search
Explore
Explore
See all the photos from EW's 2021 Pride Issue cover shoots
See all the photos from EW's 2021 Pride Issue cover shoots
Read More
Nominate them, you cowards! 15 shows and performances that deserve an Emmy
Nominate them, you cowards! 15 shows and performances that deserve an Emmy
Read More
Awkward underdogs from EW's favorite movies
Awkward underdogs from EW's favorite movies
Read More
TV
TV
See All TV
TV Reviews
TV Reunions
TV Recaps
What to Watch
Animated
Comedy
Crime
Drama
Family
Mystery
Reality
Sci-fi
Thriller
Movies
Movies
See All Movies
Movie Reviews
Trailers
Film Festivals
Movie Reunions
Movie Previews
Music
Music
See All Music
Music Reviews
Books
Books
See All Books
Book Reviews
Author Interviews
Theater
Theater
See All Theater
Theater Reviews
Podcasts
Gaming
Events
Events
See All Events
Comic-Con
Celebrity
Awards
Awards
See All Awards
Oscars
Emmys
Golden Globes
SAG Awards
Grammys
Tony Awards
Streaming
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
Your Profile
Your Profile
Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Order Past Issues
this link opens in a new tab
Logout
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
Home
Chevron Right
Jack Bender
Chevron Right
Jack Bender
Share
Jack Bender
Most Recent
The Institute by Stephen King
Stephen King's 'The Institute' getting a limited TV series adaptation
Stephen King's
The Institute
getting a limited TV series adaptation
Read More
Advertisement
Close this dialog window
Share options
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Mail
Email
iphone
Send Text Message
© Copyright
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://ew.com
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.