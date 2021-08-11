Heidi N Closet

Watch RuPaul's 'Drag Tots' queens wreak tiny havoc in exclusive season 2 trailer

Bianca Del Rio, Valentina, Latrice Royale, Detox, Monét X Change, Heidi N Closet, Adore Delano, and Jimbo unite in the animated series.
'RuPaul's Drag Race' stars come 'Out of the Closet' in season 4

Exclusive: Go inside the homes of 'RuPaul's Drag Race' stars Katya, Vanjie, Brooke Lynn Hytes, Gigi Goode, Kameron Michaels, and Heidi N Closet in 'Out of the Closet' season 2.
'RuPaul's Drag Race' season 12 queens reunite for Halloween special

Bring Back My Ghouls will include lip-syncs, tipping, and a message from RuPaul.
Queens reveal Jeff Goldblum sent 'Drag Race' season 12 debate hilariously off-script

Crystal admits to EW's BINGE podcast that she had no idea who El DeBarge was, the queens discuss Aiden's naps, Jackie gets emotional over her American flag hijab, and Jaida and Heidi celebrate being winners, baby!
Watch 5 Black 'RuPaul's Drag Race' winners on significance of race and representation on the show

Asia O'Hara hosts EW's Emmys panel on racism, equality, and excellence with Black queens who've won consecutive titles on RuPaul's Drag Race: Monét X Change, Yvie Oddly, Jaida Essence Hall, Heidi N Closet, and Shea Couleé.
How well do you know 'RuPaul's Drag Race'? Prove it with this quiz

Start your engines!
Watch rare 'Drag Race' footage of queens slaying Madonna musical in record time

Jamal Sims walks EW through his Emmy-worthy choreography in exclusive behind-the-scenes footage from off-camera rehearsals with the queens.
Dolly Parton's big wig crashes 'Drag Race' finale to crown Miss Congeniality

Nina West crowns her successor with a dragged-up Dolly Parton.
Crystal Methyd serves piñata realness in 'Drag Race' virtual finale preview

'Drag Race' icon Heidi N Closet snatched names, RuPaul's ideas, and hearts

Heidi N Closet adorably steals more stuff in exclusive 'Drag Race' clip

Watch 'Drag Race' queens adorably impersonate their season 12 sisters

After her rocky RuPaul's Drag Race run, Brita still has love to give

New York City queen opens up to EW about being the season's biggest star to come up short.

