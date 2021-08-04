Harvey Guillen

Why 'Veep' star Sam Richardson was happy to play one more nice guy in 'Werewolves Within'

Actor portrays a forest ranger in Josh Ruben's horror-comedy.
How 'Hot Fuzz,' 'Clue,' and 'Arachnophobia' influenced the horror-comedy 'Werewolves Within'

The deep bench cast of director Josh Ruben's horror-comedy includes Sam Richardson, Milana Vayntrub, Harvey Guillén, and Michaela Watkins
'Werewolves Within' trailer looks like 'Knives Out' with a monster

Sam Richardson and Milana Vayntrub are hunting a beast in director Josh Ruben's horror-comedy.
Best horror films of 2021 (so far)

From 'PG: Psycho Goreman' to 'Willy's Wonderland' here are the best horror films of 2021 so far.
First look at Sam Richardson and Milana Vayntrub in the horror-comedy 'Werewolves Within'

Director Josh Ruben's film costars Michaela Watkins, Harvey Guillén, and Cheyenne Jackson.
'Ted Lasso,' 'The Queen's Gambit,' and more set for PaleyFest LA 2021

Stop acting like there aren't Latinx stars deserving of Emmy nominations: Opinion

The best shows on Hulu right now

Jemaine Clement breaks down the 'What We Do in the Shadows' season 2 finale

'What We Do in the Shadows' renewed for season 3 at FX

Watch Mark Hamill's 'What We Do in the Shadows' debut in new footage

Haley Joel Osment becomes undead in exclusive first look at FX's 'What We Do in the Shadows'

