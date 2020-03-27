Hari Kondabolu

Daniel Dae Kim, Olivia Munn, more on Asian representation and combating hate: 'Step up and stand up'

In an EW roundtable, Daniel Dae Kim, George Takei, Olivia Munn, Dianne Doan, Hari Kondabolu, and Chloe Bennet discuss their experiences in entertainment and the rise in attacks against Asians.
Hank Azaria told 'Simpsons' producers last year he was no longer comfortable voicing Apu

'The Problem With Apu' to re-air amid 'The Simpsons' controversy

A comedian takes on 'The Simpsons' in 'The Problem with Apu' doc clip

Hari Kondabolu regards the fictional convenience store owner as his 'nemesis'
