Daniel Dae Kim, Olivia Munn, more on Asian representation and combating hate: 'Step up and stand up'

Asian entertainers roundtable: Daniel Dae Kim, Olivia Munn, and more on importance of visibility: 'Step up and stand up'

In an EW roundtable, Daniel Dae Kim, George Takei, Olivia Munn, Dianne Doan, Hari Kondabolu, and Chloe Bennet discuss their experiences in entertainment and the rise in attacks against Asians.