Hannah Waddingham

Most Recent

The best sports movies and TV shows

The best sports movies and TV shows
Watch Ted learn the rules of 'girl talk' in 'Ted Lasso' season 2 premiere clip

Ted learns the rules of 'girl talk' in Ted Lasso season 2 premiere clip
'Ted Lasso' star says playing Rebecca brought 'catharsis' for real-life 'verbally abusive relationship'

Ted Lasso star says playing Rebecca brought 'catharsis' for real-life 'verbally abusive relationship'
Emmy nominee Hannah Waddingham talks to EW's 'The Awardist' podcast about her role as AFC Richmond owner Rebecca Welton on 'Ted Lasso.'
Stars react to their 2021 Emmy nominations

Stars react to their 2021 Emmy nominations
Stars of 'The Crown,' 'Ted Lasso,' and more react to being nominated for Emmys.
'Ted Lasso' season 2 is sweeter, weirder, and almost as funny

Ted Lasso review: Season 2 is sweeter, weirder, and almost as funny
The Apple TV+ comedy starring Jason Sudeikis expands the world of AFC Richmond and takes a few creative risks along the way.
Juno Temple's tips for binge-watching 'Ted Lasso' season 1

Juno Temple's tips for binge-watching Ted Lasso season 1
The actress reveals her five must-watch episodes from the Apple TV+ comedy.
Advertisement

More Hannah Waddingham

'Ted Lasso' star Phil Dunster reveals his favorite season 1 episodes

Ted Lasso star Phil Dunster reveals his favorite season 1 episodes
"If there's nothing else you want to watch this show for, watch it for Cristo Fernández as Dani Rojas," says Dunster. "He is gold."
'Ted Lasso' star Jeremy Swift shares the best season 1 episodes to binge

Ted Lasso star Jeremy Swift shares the best season 1 episodes to binge
Though he admits he's not a football fan, the actor says the finale is "extraordinary."
Nick Mohammed's guide to watching 'Ted Lasso'

Nick Mohammed's guide to watching Ted Lasso
'Ted Lasso' stars Hannah Waddingham, Juno Temple, Sarah Niles talk biscuits, karaoke, and season 2

Ted Lasso stars Hannah Waddingham, Juno Temple, Sarah Niles talk biscuits, karaoke, and season 2
'Ted Lasso' scores with season 2 trailer

Ted Lasso scores with season 2 trailer
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com