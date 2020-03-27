Frankie Muniz

Most Recent

'Dancing with the Stars': Why Frankie Muniz promised to take his shirt off

Why Frankie Muniz promised to take his shirt off on Dancing with the Stars

Frankie Muniz opens up about mini-strokes and memory loss: 'I don't see it as a negative'

Frankie Muniz opens up about mini-strokes and memory loss: 'I don't see it as a negative'

'DWTS': Frankie Muniz doesn't remember starring on 'Malcolm in the Middle'

Dancing with the Stars: Frankie Muniz doesn't remember starring on Malcolm in the Middle

Bryan Cranston weighs in on revisiting Malcolm in the Middle

Bryan Cranston weighs in on revisiting Malcolm in the Middle

Frankie Muniz wants a 'Malcolm in the Middle' sequel series

Frankie Muniz: Malcolm in the Middle sequel series?

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com