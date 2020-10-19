Fall Movie Guide

Paul Greengrass on reuniting with Tom Hanks in 'News of the World'

“It’s right up there with his finest work," Greengrass says of his News of the World star.
Carey Mulligan is ready to rage in 'Promising Young Woman'

Mulligan tells EW about hunting toxic men and Oscar gold in the wild rape-revenge ride.
Riz Ahmed on his ASL-learning, punk-drumming performance in 'Sound of Metal'

Before her Marvel spotlight, Chloé Zhao made her masterpiece

Zhao's Nomadland won raves on the festival circuit, and is now headed into awards season as an unlikely frontrunner.
Netflix submits Chadwick Boseman’s 'Ma Rainey' performance for lead actor awards consideration

The late 'Black Panther' star is being submitted for awards consideration as lead actor in the Netflix film adapatation of August Wilson's 1982 play.
Anthony Hopkins on why 'The Father' is his all-time favorite role

Hopkins' devastating turn in the drama may win him another Oscar. He takes EW inside his performance.

Sofia Coppola says dad's spirit lives in Bill Murray's 'On the Rocks' character

Coppola tells EW about how a sweet moment over drinks inspired Murray's role in new film.
Winston Duke confronts the meaning of life in 'Nine Days'

The Black Panther actor's first starring role is surprising, enigmatic, and profoundly moving.
Glenn Close's 'Hillbilly Elegy' turn is no caricature

George Clooney issues a warning for humanity in 'The Midnight Sky'

Meet Your Maker: How drag, dads, and NYC icons inspired Sofia Coppola

Sophia Loren talks her triumphant return to film

With Ammonite, Kate Winslet finds herself rethinking her career

"We all have to question ourselves so much more now," the Oscar-winning actress tells EW.

With 'One Night in Miami,' Regina King emerges as a filmmaking force

Movies // October 19, 2020
In 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom,' Viola Davis shows us who's boss

Movies // October 19, 2020
Sacha Baron Cohen teases wild 'Borat' sequel stunts: 'I lived in character for five days'

Movies // October 18, 2020
Kristen Stewart on making the Yuletide super-gay in 'Happiest Season'

Movies // October 16, 2020
'The Empty Man' trailer brings a new supernatural boogeyman to theaters

Movies // October 16, 2020
Meryl Streep, Candice Bergen, and Dianne Wiest on their new gabfest

Movies // October 16, 2020
See Jennifer Hudson as Aretha Franklin in new 'Respect' photos

Movies // October 15, 2020
Jennifer Hudson dazzles in portraits from EW's cover shoot

Movies // October 15, 2020
Get a first look at Ramin Bahrani's 'The White Tiger,' starring Priyanka Chopra-Jonas

Movies // October 15, 2020
Glenn Close, Amy Adams serve Appalachian angst in first 'Hillbilly Elegy' trailer

Movies // October 14, 2020
See Mel Gibson as a broke, violent, angry Santa Claus in 'Fatman' trailer

Movies // October 12, 2020
Meryl Streep serves glitter whimsy and wigs in 'The Prom' first look photos

Movies // October 12, 2020
Carey Mulligan hunts toxic men in wild new 'Promising Young Woman' trailer

Movies // October 12, 2020
