Elliott with 2 Ts has one big 'RuPaul's Drag Race' clarification to make

'RuPaul's Drag Race' eliminee Elliott with 2 Ts discusses Snatch Game, Kandy Muse, and clarifies her controversial comments about Symone.
Monét X Change and Eureka admit there were almost more 'Drag Race' season 10 finale reveals

Monét X Change, Eureka tell EW's BINGE podcast about sponges, secret, unaired reveals, and how to keep your wig intact while skydiving.
Shangela screams in Walgreens over Emmys' drag queen invasion

The drag superstar teases We're Here season 2 to EW while yelling at Walgreens shoppers in celebration of the show's Emmy nomination.
How well do you know 'RuPaul's Drag Race'? Prove it with this quiz

Start your engines!
HBO renews 'Drag Race' queens' 'We're Here' for season 2

Shangela, Bob the Drag Queen, and Eureka will make over more cities across America.
Drag's next act: 'We're Here,' RuPaul, more bring 'money and momentum' to gay TV

We're Here, RuPaul's Drag Race, NightGowns, Dragnificent, more set the stage for drag's evolution.
HBO drag show 'We're Here' to stream for free with star-filled pre-show

Drew Barrymore, Ellen Pompeo, Monét X Change, Naomi Watts, more to help Shangela, Bob the Drag Queen, and Eureka launch new LGBTQ series for free on YouTube.
Shangela, Bob the Drag Queen, Eureka raise gay hell (for good) across America in 'We're Here' trailer

Shangela, Bob, Eureka make over America in exclusive 'We're Here' preview

RuPaul's 'AJ and the Queen' canceled at Netflix after one season

Shangela, Bob the Drag Queen, Eureka make America fabulous again in 'We're Here' teaser

Hear epic grand finale song for 'RuPaul's Drag Race Live' Vegas residency

RuPaul on AJ and the Queen reigniting his inner showgirl (and child)

RuPaul and co-creator Michael Patrick King (The Comeback) tell EW how they connected with their inner children (and 22 Drag Race queens) to film their new Netflix series.

Facts are facts, TV Academy: It's time to give 'RuPaul's Drag Race' the reality competition Emmy

Which queen will win 'RuPaul's Drag Race' season 10? EW predicts the winner

