Editorial Review

Most Recent

'Grey's Anatomy' will tackle coronavirus pandemic in season 17

Grey's Anatomy will tackle coronavirus pandemic in season 17

Executive producer Krista Vernoff says the show has "an opportunity and a responsibility" to explore how the coronavirus pandemic affects frontline healthcare workers.
Read More
Cate Blanchett talks 'Mrs. America' and rewatching 'The Sopranos' in quarantine

The Awardist: Cate Blanchett talks Mrs. America and rewatching The Sopranos in quarantine

Read More
'Ozark' stars Laura Linney and Tom Pelphrey on Wendy and Ben's 'great tragedy'

Ozark stars Laura Linney and Tom Pelphrey on Wendy and Ben's 'great tragedy': 'I was just crying'

Read More
'The Awardist': Please hand 'Watchmen' all-stars Regina King and Jean Smart their Emmys now

The Awardist: Please hand Watchmen all-stars Regina King and Jean Smart their Emmys now

This week on The Awardist podcast, Watchmen star Regina King reveals the big clue about Angela Abar that she missed, while Jean Smart discusses Agent Laurie Blake's surprising sex toy (a.k.a. "the big blue elephant in the room").
Read More
'Cheer' stars share what was going through their minds when Austin got hurt at Daytona

Cheer stars share what was going through their minds when Austin got hurt at Daytona

During a conversation with 92Y and Entertainment Weekly, the stars of Netflix's docuseries opened up about competition day nerves and more.
Read More
Watch rare 'Drag Race' footage of queens slaying Madonna musical in record time

Watch rare Drag Race footage of queens slaying Madonna musical in record time

Jamal Sims walks EW through his Emmy-worthy choreography in exclusive behind-the-scenes footage from off-camera rehearsals with the queens.
Read More

More Emmys 2020

'Queer Eye' hosts on the captivating scene that almost didn't happen

Queer Eye hosts on that captivating scene with Wesley's shooter that almost didn't happen

The Fab 5 — Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, and Jonathan Van Ness — talk all things Queer Eye in a 92Y panel.
Read More
'The Good Fight' season 4 premiere is free to watch online

The Good Fight season 4 premiere is free to watch online for Emmys season

As part of CBS' Emmys campaign, we all get free access to watch the alternate-reality opening to season 4.
Read More
'The Challenge' host T.J. Lavin hates quitters — and he practices what he preaches

The Challenge host T.J. Lavin can't stand quitters — and he practices what he preaches

Read More
Everything to know about this year's Emmy Awards

Everything to know about this year's Emmy Awards

Read More
EW's 'The Awardist' Podcast: 'Succession' star Matthew Macfadyen works hard to keep a straight face on set

EW's The Awardist Podcast: Succession's Matthew Macfadyen works hard to keep a straight face on set

Read More
Our dream ballot for the 2020 Emmys

Emmys 2020: Who should be nominated

Read More

All Editorial Review

Emmys expand comedy, drama series categories to eight nominees

Emmys aim for diverse nominees by expanding comedy, drama series categories

Emmys // June 18, 2020
Read More
Jimmy Kimmel will return to host the Emmys, which are still set for September

Jimmy Kimmel will return to host the Emmys, which are still set for September

Emmys // June 16, 2020
Read More
'The Awardist' podcast: Ted Danson on how 'The Good Place' made him a better person

The Awardist podcast: Ted Danson on how The Good Place made him a better person

Emmys // June 16, 2020
Read More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com