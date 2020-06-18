Editorial Review

'The Awardist': Please hand 'Watchmen' all-stars Regina King and Jean Smart their Emmys now

This week on The Awardist podcast, Watchmen star Regina King reveals the big clue about Angela Abar that she missed, while Jean Smart discusses Agent Laurie Blake's surprising sex toy (a.k.a. "the big blue elephant in the room").