Dominique Jackson

Most Recent

Ranking Elektra's 20 best reads on 'Pose'

Ranking Elektra's 20 best reads on Pose
'Pose' may be over, but Elektra's reads live on.
'Pose' series finale first look: 'Dream big until you triumph!'

Pose series finale first look: 'Dream big until you triumph!'
It's one final ballroom blowout for Blanca and Pray Tell in this exclusive preview of the 'Pose' series finale.
Watch 'Pose' star Dominique Jackson bring some Elektra fabulosity to 'House Hunters'

Watch Pose star Dominique Jackson bring some Elektra fabulosity to House Hunters
Everyone's favorite housemother, Dominique Jackson, has tapped HGTV to find her a home that's fit for a queen.
'Pose' star Angelica Ross on Candy's surprise final season return: 'It was such a reunion'

Pose star Angelica Ross on Candy's surprise final season return: 'It was such a reunion'
Ross speaks about the legacy of the show, filming Pose and American Horror Story simultaneously, and more.
What to Watch: Elektra's reads on 'Pose,' and the hilarity of 'Girls5eva'

What to Watch: Elektra's reads on Pose, and the hilarity of Girls5eva
EW staff breakdown those shows, plus Netflix's new superhero series Jupiter's Legacy.
'Pose' star Mj Rodriguez is ready to claim what's hers

Pose star Mj Rodriguez is ready to claim what's hers
With season 3 of the history-making drama series, Rodriguez emerges as a fully realized leading lady.
Advertisement

More Dominique Jackson

Janet Mock decries Hollywood in scorching 'Pose' premiere speech: 'You all have stomped on us'

Pose's Janet Mock decries Hollywood in scorching speech: 'You all have stomped on us'
The show's writer-director-executive producer gave both impassioned and personal remarks at the season 3 premiere event.
'Pose' creator says goodbye to his groundbreaking drama

Pose creator says goodbye to his groundbreaking drama: 'There was a very clear end to this narrative'
Steven Canals previews the third and final season, and how the pandemic impacted the show.
'Pose' season 3 review: Farewell to a werk of art

Pose season 3 review: Farewell to a werk of art
Everything we know about the final season of 'Pose'

Everything we know about the final season of Pose
'Pose' cast marks end of filming on final season: 'This show has changed my life'

Pose cast marks end of filming on final season: 'This show has changed my life'
'Pose' to end with season 3

Pose to end with season 3

How divine drag in Paris Is Burning evolved for RuPaul's Drag Race and beyond

Listen to EW's Untold Stories: Pride Edition podcast for an appreciation of the evolution of drag and ballroom culture.

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com