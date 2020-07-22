The Chicks

The 13 best burns off the new Chicks album 'Gaslighter'

"I hope you die peacefully in your sleep. Just kidding, I hope it hurts like you hurt me."
The Chicks' Gaslighter is all fire and nerve

The trio's first album since 2006 puts a microscope on emotion.
Kelly Clarkson covers The Chicks after band's name change

Clarkson dropped a cover of the 1999 song "Cowboy Take Me Away" after the Dixie Chicks became The Chicks.
The Dixie Chicks change their name in response to protests

"We want to meet the moment," says the band as they reveal their new name.
Dixie Chicks announce new release date for postponed album 'Gaslighter'

Dixie Chicks drop powerful new song from delayed 'Gaslighter' album

Natalie Maines is here to remind to calm down and "breathe."
Dixie Chicks postpone new 'Gaslighter' album release

We've only been waiting 14 years. What's another [insert indeterminable amount of time]?
Check out these great songs by female artists on Taylor Swift's Women’s History Month playlist

Taylor Swift took over Spotify's Amplify playlist for Women’s History Month and made some fun picks.
Dixie Chicks reflect on getting blacklisted 17 years ago

Friday Five: Dixie Chicks stomp out a 'Gaslighter,' Lil Uzi Vert drops new music, and more

Hear Dixie Chicks roar back with 'Gaslighter,' their first single in 13 years

The Dixie Chicks are back! New 'Gaslighter' music teased for March release

Most memorable Super Bowl national anthem performances, from Whitney Houston to Christina Aguilera

