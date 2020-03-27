Disney+

'Enchanted' sequel 'Disenchanted' begins production with Maya Rudolph as new villain

Former 'Hannah Montana' actress Morgan York explains why she left acting

'Hannah Montana' and 'Cheaper by the Dozen' actress Morgan York posted a TikTok video to explain why she stopped acting.
First 'Cruella' reactions praise Disney origin story: 'Like a Disneyfied 'Devil Wears Prada''

Joshua Bassett talks Ricky's 'Bet on It' in 'HSMTMTS': 'I'm not trying to live up to Zac Efron'

"I was a little bit intimidated that I was going to not do it justice," Bassett tells EW of his performance in the season 2 premiere.
With 'A Quiet Place' and 'Jungle Cruise,' Emily Blunt headlines Hollywood's comeback season

Those returning to theaters amid the box office reopening will be seeing a lot more of Blunt.
An exclusive look at 26 of summer 2021's must-watch TV shows

More Disney+

'HSMTMTS' star Joshua Bassett talks his mental health journey and teases new music

"I feel optimistic about the journey that I'm on and taking it a day at a time," Bassett tells EW of the turbulent past year.
See Zachary Quinto and Billy Porter's new characters in 'The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder'

EW has the first images of characters voiced by Zachary Quinto, Billy Porter, and EJ Johnson.
Olivia Rodrigo's got a license to thrill in 'High School Musical: The Musical: The Series' season 2

'WandaVision' star Kathryn Hahn 'was gonna be so angry' if anyone else sang 'Agatha All Along'

Need a last-minute Mother’s Day present? The Disney+ gift subscription card has you covered

Hilary Duff admits there was a point where she 'couldn't stand Lizzie McGuire'

Hilary Duff admits there was a point where she 'couldn't stand Lizzie McGuire'

The Simpsons Star Wars short almost had a Mandalorian cameo

Here's the Mando appearance that got cut from The Force Awakens From Its Nap.

All Disney+

'The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers' boss reveals why Joshua Jackson isn’t in reunion episode

Everything you need to know from 'Star Wars: The Clone Wars' before watching 'The Bad Batch'

The making of a hero: 'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier' team deconstruct Marvel's new Captain America

Anthony Mackie gets the last laugh after Tom Holland's 'I haven't seen the Falcon movie' roast

Marvel producers tease big plans for Julia Louis-Dreyfus: 'She's game for it!'

'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier' bosses on the Sharon Carter reveal and what could be in store

Watch Coach Bombay reunite with Fulton Reed in 'The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers' sneak peek

Ewan McGregor says it 'was quite difficult' when the 'Star Wars' prequels weren't 'well received'

'Clone Wars' star Matt Lanter says his Anakin Skywalker will return to 'Star Wars'

Patrick Dempsey to sing in 'Enchanted' sequel, warns he's never sung publicly 'for a reason'

Anthony Mackie responds to 'Captain America 4' news: 'I'm excited to see what happens'

Your exclusive first look at new 'Falcon and the Winter Soldier' merch is finally here

'Soul' wins Best Animated Feature Oscar after inter-Pixar battle

Marvel is developing a fourth 'Captain America' movie

'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier' failed noble ambitions with limp storytelling

'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier' finale recap: A new Captain America, for real this time

'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier' gets a new title with season 2 implications

Jeremy Renner shares banged-up 'Hawkeye' selfie to celebrate wrapping Disney+ series

Tina Fey reprises 'Soul' character for prequel short film at Disney+

Emilia Clarke, Olivia Colman in talks to join Marvel's 'Secret Invasion' series

'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier' team teases Julia Louis-Dreyfus role as 'a darker Nick Fury'

Marvel comics sales get a major bump after surprise 'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier' cameo

The 'Game of Thrones' series premiere took its time. The wannabes could learn something.

Disney's 'Soul' sweeps Annie Awards: See full list of animation winners

'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier' recap: I am Captain America

