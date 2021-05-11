Discovery+

Get a new look at the shocking tragedy of the Hart family: 'It seemed like they were happy'

See the exclusive first look at a documentary about the incident, Broken Harts, debuting on Discovery+ May 18.
Sean Penn runs toward tragedy in Haiti earthquake doc 'Citizen Penn'

Melissa McCarthy was 'slightly offended' she didn't need more prosthetics to play Sean Spicer

The comedian talks to Ina Garten about her Saturday Night Live transformation in their new special Cocktails and Tall Tales.
Watch Christopher Lloyd on a mission to find 'Back to the Future' DeLorean(s)

Lloyd joins Josh Gates for a four-part 'Expedition' series that features appearances by Michael J. Fox and Lea Thompson
Chip and Joanna Gaines reveal second Magnolia series with Johnnyswim

Watch an exclusive clip of At Home With Johnnyswim, featuring musical duo Abner Ramirez and Amanda Sudano Ramirez.
11 adorable puppies you actually CAN adopt during Puppy Bowl XVII

See first footage of Puppy Bowl XVII

They're back! Chip and Joanna Gaines return with new 'Fixer Upper' — watch the trailer

Ahead of the Texas couple's Magnolia Network debut, get a preview of their new show Fixer Upper: Welcome Home, premiering Jan. 29 on Discovery+.
Your guide to the summer 2021 TV premiere dates

