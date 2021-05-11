Get a new look at the shocking tragedy of the Hart family: 'It seemed like they were happy'
See the exclusive first look at a documentary about the incident, Broken Harts, debuting on Discovery+ May 18.
Melissa McCarthy was 'slightly offended' she didn't need more prosthetics to play Sean Spicer
The comedian talks to Ina Garten about her Saturday Night Live transformation in their new special Cocktails and Tall Tales.
Watch Christopher Lloyd on a mission to find Back to the Future DeLorean(s) on new show
Lloyd joins Josh Gates for a four-part 'Expedition' series that features appearances by Michael J. Fox and Lea Thompson
Chip and Joanna Gaines reveal second Magnolia series with Johnnyswim
Watch an exclusive clip of At Home With Johnnyswim, featuring musical duo Abner Ramirez and Amanda Sudano Ramirez.
11 puppies you actually CAN adopt during Puppy Bowl XVII
