Dafne Keen

Most Recent

Lin-Manuel Miranda unpacks the heartbreaking finale for His Dark Materials season 2
Miranda discusses the tragedies that befall His Dark Materials and what it means for season 3.
His Dark Materials season 2 post-credits scene explained: A peek into another world
The finale's final seconds glimpse a central location for season 3.
His Dark Materials renewed for season 3 to adapt The Amber Spyglass
A third season, adapting the finale to Philip Pullman's book trilogy, has been quietly in development since October.
Lin-Manuel Miranda teases a 'very different journey' with Andrew Scott on His Dark Materials
Aeronaut Lee Scoresby and John Parry are in their own "buddy movie" in season 2.
His Dark Materials star Lin-Manuel Miranda says worlds get 'wilder and wilder' in season 2
The Hamilton creator plays aeronaut Lee Scoresby on the HBO fantasy show.
The Subtle Knife cuts open new worlds in His Dark Materials season 2 full trailer
Season 2, adapting the events of The Subtle Knife, will premiere this Nov. 16.
More Dafne Keen

The great war begins in thrilling His Dark Materials season 2 trailer
The next season, based on The Subtle Knife novel, will premiere on HBO this November.
His Dark Materials lifts the veil on season 2 with first-look trailer
Season 2, premiering later this year, adapts the events of author Philip Pullman's The Subtle Knife.
How the His Dark Materials finale sets up the war of the worlds in season 2
Hail to the king! His Dark Materials star goes behind Iorek and Iofur's death match
His Dark Materials recap: Iorek and Iofur battle to the death
His Dark Materials recap: Lyra plots her escape from Bolvangar

His Dark Materials star opens up about that surprise character debut

The actor gives their first interview on the character's season 1 reveal.

All Dafne Keen

His Dark Materials recap: Lyra discovers the truth about Mrs. Coulter
Recaps // November 11, 2019
His Dark Materials series premiere recap: Lyra's journey begins
Recaps // November 04, 2019
His Dark Materials digi-dictionary: Your guide to the HBO series multiverse
TV // November 03, 2019
His Dark Materials star James McAvoy brings new dimensions to Lord Asriel
TV // October 28, 2019
His Dark Materials premiere photos reveal Book of Dust crossover
TV // October 17, 2019
His Dark Materials is definitely a better TV show than a movie
TV Reviews // October 16, 2019
New His Dark Materials trailer reveals the war 'for the fate of more than this world'
TV // October 03, 2019
His Dark Materials EP explains why they needed to shoot two seasons close together
TV // September 27, 2019
How HBO's His Dark Materials dives deeper into Philip Pullman's fantasy novels
TV // September 13, 2019
HBO's His Dark Materials will pull 'a tiny bit' from The Book of Dust prequel novel
TV // September 12, 2019
Stars who almost played iconic movie roles
Movies // October 25, 2018
