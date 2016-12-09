Bruce Campbell

Most Recent

The scariest movies to watch on Netflix right now

The scariest movies to watch on Netflix right now

Exclusive 'Last Kids on Earth' season 2 trailer sets Mark Hamill, Rosario Dawson

Exclusive Last Kids on Earth season 2 trailer preps Mark Hamill, Rosario Dawson for 'ultimate quest'

Sam Raimi would 'love' to make another 'Evil Dead' film with Bruce Campbell

Sam Raimi would 'love' to make another Evil Dead film with Bruce Campbell

Director hopes horror icon will reprise role of Ash at least one more time.
Bruce Campbell pays tribute to 'sweet and humble' Billy Drago

Bruce Campbell pays tribute to 'sweet and humble' Billy Drago

All the movie and TV panels coming to San Diego Comic-Con 2019

All the movie and TV panels coming to San Diego Comic-Con 2019

Bruce Campbell wants to be wined and dined in exclusive 'Lodge 49' clip

Bruce Campbell wants to be wined and dined in exclusive Lodge 49 clip

More Bruce Campbell

Bruce Campbell in 'Lodge 49': Exclusive first look

Bruce Campbell in Lodge 49: Exclusive first look

Bruce Campbell has also retired from playing Elvis Presley

Bruce Campbell has also retired from playing Elvis Presley

'Ash vs. Evil Dead' star Bruce Campbell says he's 'retired' from playing Ash

Ash vs. Evil Dead star Bruce Campbell says he's 'retired' from playing Ash

Bruce Campbell previews 'Ash vs Evil Dead' season 3

Bruce Campbell says things 'go bad real quick' in Ash vs Evil Dead season 3

'Evil Dead' star Bruce Campbell on Ash and the evolution of his hand

The Evil Dead star Bruce Campbell on Ash and the evolution of his hand

Bruce Campbell was 'blowing red snot for a week' on 'Evil Dead 2'

Bruce Campbell was 'blowing red snot for a week' on Evil Dead 2

Bruce Campbell says he won't play Elvis in Bubba Ho-Tep sequel

'I killed it, for me,' explains 'Evil Dead' star

All Bruce Campbell

'Ash vs Evil Dead': Bruce Campbell deals with a Deadite in exclusive clip

Ash vs Evil Dead: Bruce Campbell deals with a Deadite in season 2 finale

Article // December 09, 2016
'Ash vs Evil Dead' exclusive clip celebrates Sam Raimi's Delta 88

Ash vs Evil Dead clip celebrates Sam Raimi's Delta 88

Article // October 25, 2016
Bruce Campbell on 'Evil Dead' characters coming to 'Ash vs Evil Dead'

Bruce Campbell hints that more Evil Dead characters are coming to Ash vs Evil Dead

Article // October 06, 2016
WATCH: Take a tour of the 'Ash vs Evil Dead' Airstream trailer

Ash vs Evil Dead: Tour the Airstream trailer

Article // September 21, 2016
Bruce Campbell, Dolph Lundgren, and RZA to attend Fantastic Fest

Bruce Campbell, Dolph Lundgren, and RZA to attend Fantastic Fest

Article // September 07, 2016
Bruce Campbell's Horror Film Festival: Special groovy report

Bruce Campbell's Horror Film Festival: Special groovy report

Article // August 22, 2016
'Ash vs Evil Dead': First look at season 2 villain

Ash vs Evil Dead: First look at season 2 villain

Article // August 04, 2016
Bruce Campbell is Elvis in cover art for 'Bubba Ho-Tep' Blu-ray

Bruce Campbell is Elvis in Bubba Ho-Tep Blu-ray cover art

Article // August 03, 2016
'Ash vs Evil Dead' S2 to feature 'worst onscreen death in history'

Ash vs Evil Dead season 2 to feature worst death

Article // July 29, 2016
Bruce Campbell talks 'Ash vs Evil Dead' season 2 — exclusive image

Ash vs Evil Dead: Bruce Campbell talks season 2

Article // July 20, 2016
NSFW 'Ash vs Evil Dead' red band trailer is too gory for Comic-Con

Ash vs Evil Dead red band trailer NSFW, too gory for Comic-Con

Comic-Con // July 19, 2016
The insanely bloody new 'Ash vs Evil Dead' season 2 trailer is here

Ash vs Evil Dead releases season 2 trailer

Article // July 06, 2016
Groovy! Lineup revealed for Bruce Campbell Horror Film Festival

Bruce Campbell Horror Film Festival: Groovy lineup revealed

Article // June 22, 2016
Bruce Campbell corrects Donald Trump supporters on fake photo

Bruce Campbell corrects Donald Trump supporters on fake photo

Article // June 08, 2016
'Ash Vs. Evil Dead' recap: 'The Dark One'

Ash Vs. Evil Dead recap: The Dark One

Article // January 02, 2016
'Ash Vs. Evil Dead' recap: 'Bound in the Flesh'

Ash Vs. Evil Dead recap: Bound in the Flesh

Article // December 25, 2015
'Ash Vs. Evil Dead' recap: 'Ashes to Ashes'

Ash Vs. Evil Dead recap: Ashes to Ashes

Article // December 19, 2015
'Ash Vs. Evil Dead' recap: 'Fire in the Hole'

Ash Vs. Evil Dead recap: Fire in the Hole

Article // December 12, 2015
'Ash Vs. Evil Dead' recap: 'The Killer of Killers'

Ash Vs. Evil Dead recap: The Killer of Killers

Article // December 05, 2015
'Ash Vs. Evil Dead' recap: 'The Host'

Ash Vs. Evil Dead recap: The Host

Article // November 28, 2015
'Ash Vs. Evil Dead' recap: 'Brujo'

Ash Vs. Evil Dead recap: Brujo

Article // November 21, 2015
'Ash Vs. Evil Dead' recap: 'Books from Beyond'

Ash Vs. Evil Dead recap: Books from Beyond

Article // November 13, 2015
Bruce Campbell does a one-word Stephen Colbert impression

Bruce Campbell: Stephen Colbert impression debuts on Late Show

Article // November 11, 2015
'Ash Vs. Evil Dead' recap: 'Bait'

Ash Vs. Evil Dead recap: Bait

Article // November 07, 2015
'Ash Vs. Evil Dead' premiere recap: 'El Jefe'

Ash Vs. Evil Dead premiere recap: El Jefe

Article // October 31, 2015
Load More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com