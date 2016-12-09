Skip to content
Most Recent
The scariest movies to watch on Netflix right now
The scariest movies to watch on Netflix right now
Read More
Next
Exclusive 'Last Kids on Earth' season 2 trailer sets Mark Hamill, Rosario Dawson
Exclusive
Last Kids on Earth
season 2 trailer preps Mark Hamill, Rosario Dawson for 'ultimate quest'
Read More
Next
Sam Raimi would 'love' to make another 'Evil Dead' film with Bruce Campbell
Sam Raimi would 'love' to make another
Evil Dead
film with Bruce Campbell
Director hopes horror icon will reprise role of Ash at least one more time.
Read More
Next
Bruce Campbell pays tribute to 'sweet and humble' Billy Drago
Bruce Campbell pays tribute to 'sweet and humble' Billy Drago
Read More
Next
All the movie and TV panels coming to San Diego Comic-Con 2019
All the movie and TV panels coming to San Diego Comic-Con 2019
Read More
Next
Bruce Campbell wants to be wined and dined in exclusive 'Lodge 49' clip
Bruce Campbell wants to be wined and dined in exclusive
Lodge 49
clip
Read More
Next
More Bruce Campbell
Bruce Campbell in 'Lodge 49': Exclusive first look
Bruce Campbell in
Lodge 49
: Exclusive first look
Read More
Next
Bruce Campbell has also retired from playing Elvis Presley
Bruce Campbell has also retired from playing Elvis Presley
Read More
Next
'Ash vs. Evil Dead' star Bruce Campbell says he's 'retired' from playing Ash
Ash vs. Evil Dead
star Bruce Campbell says he's 'retired' from playing Ash
Read More
Next
Bruce Campbell previews 'Ash vs Evil Dead' season 3
Bruce Campbell says things 'go bad real quick' in
Ash vs Evil Dead
season 3
Read More
Next
'Evil Dead' star Bruce Campbell on Ash and the evolution of his hand
The Evil Dead
star Bruce Campbell on Ash and the evolution of his hand
Read More
Next
Bruce Campbell was 'blowing red snot for a week' on 'Evil Dead 2'
Bruce Campbell was 'blowing red snot for a week' on
Evil Dead 2
Read More
Next
Bruce Campbell says he won't play Elvis in
Bubba Ho-Tep
sequel
'I killed it, for me,' explains 'Evil Dead' star
Close
Close
Previous
Bruce Campbell says
Ash vs. Evil Dead
season 3 gets 'completely crazy'
Bruce Campbell to attend Alamo Drafthouse screening of
Evil Dead 2
— in the woods!
How John Hodgman persuaded Bruce Campbell to write his memoirs
Ash vs Evil Dead: Bruce Campbell teases season 3
Bruce Campbell previews 'Ash vs Evil Dead' season finale
Next
All Bruce Campbell
'Ash vs Evil Dead': Bruce Campbell deals with a Deadite in exclusive clip
Ash vs Evil Dead: Bruce Campbell deals with a Deadite in season 2 finale
Article
//
December 09, 2016
Read More
Next
'Ash vs Evil Dead' exclusive clip celebrates Sam Raimi's Delta 88
Ash vs Evil Dead clip celebrates Sam Raimi's Delta 88
Article
//
October 25, 2016
Read More
Next
Bruce Campbell on 'Evil Dead' characters coming to 'Ash vs Evil Dead'
Bruce Campbell hints that more Evil Dead characters are coming to Ash vs Evil Dead
Article
//
October 06, 2016
Read More
Next
WATCH: Take a tour of the 'Ash vs Evil Dead' Airstream trailer
Ash vs Evil Dead: Tour the Airstream trailer
Article
//
September 21, 2016
Read More
Next
Bruce Campbell, Dolph Lundgren, and RZA to attend Fantastic Fest
Bruce Campbell, Dolph Lundgren, and RZA to attend Fantastic Fest
Article
//
September 07, 2016
Read More
Next
Bruce Campbell's Horror Film Festival: Special groovy report
Bruce Campbell's Horror Film Festival: Special groovy report
Article
//
August 22, 2016
Read More
Next
'Ash vs Evil Dead': First look at season 2 villain
Ash vs Evil Dead: First look at season 2 villain
Article
//
August 04, 2016
Read More
Next
Bruce Campbell is Elvis in cover art for 'Bubba Ho-Tep' Blu-ray
Bruce Campbell is Elvis in Bubba Ho-Tep Blu-ray cover art
Article
//
August 03, 2016
Read More
Next
'Ash vs Evil Dead' S2 to feature 'worst onscreen death in history'
Ash vs Evil Dead season 2 to feature worst death
Article
//
July 29, 2016
Read More
Next
Bruce Campbell talks 'Ash vs Evil Dead' season 2 — exclusive image
Ash vs Evil Dead: Bruce Campbell talks season 2
Article
//
July 20, 2016
Read More
Next
NSFW 'Ash vs Evil Dead' red band trailer is too gory for Comic-Con
Ash vs Evil Dead red band trailer NSFW, too gory for Comic-Con
Comic-Con
//
July 19, 2016
Read More
Next
The insanely bloody new 'Ash vs Evil Dead' season 2 trailer is here
Ash vs Evil Dead releases season 2 trailer
Article
//
July 06, 2016
Read More
Next
Groovy! Lineup revealed for Bruce Campbell Horror Film Festival
Bruce Campbell Horror Film Festival: Groovy lineup revealed
Article
//
June 22, 2016
Read More
Next
Bruce Campbell corrects Donald Trump supporters on fake photo
Bruce Campbell corrects Donald Trump supporters on fake photo
Article
//
June 08, 2016
Read More
Next
'Ash Vs. Evil Dead' recap: 'The Dark One'
Ash Vs. Evil Dead recap: The Dark One
Article
//
January 02, 2016
Read More
Next
'Ash Vs. Evil Dead' recap: 'Bound in the Flesh'
Ash Vs. Evil Dead recap: Bound in the Flesh
Article
//
December 25, 2015
Read More
Next
'Ash Vs. Evil Dead' recap: 'Ashes to Ashes'
Ash Vs. Evil Dead recap: Ashes to Ashes
Article
//
December 19, 2015
Read More
Next
'Ash Vs. Evil Dead' recap: 'Fire in the Hole'
Ash Vs. Evil Dead recap: Fire in the Hole
Article
//
December 12, 2015
Read More
Next
'Ash Vs. Evil Dead' recap: 'The Killer of Killers'
Ash Vs. Evil Dead recap: The Killer of Killers
Article
//
December 05, 2015
Read More
Next
'Ash Vs. Evil Dead' recap: 'The Host'
Ash Vs. Evil Dead recap: The Host
Article
//
November 28, 2015
Read More
Next
'Ash Vs. Evil Dead' recap: 'Brujo'
Ash Vs. Evil Dead recap: Brujo
Article
//
November 21, 2015
Read More
Next
'Ash Vs. Evil Dead' recap: 'Books from Beyond'
Ash Vs. Evil Dead recap: Books from Beyond
Article
//
November 13, 2015
Read More
Next
Bruce Campbell does a one-word Stephen Colbert impression
Bruce Campbell: Stephen Colbert impression debuts on Late Show
Article
//
November 11, 2015
Read More
Next
'Ash Vs. Evil Dead' recap: 'Bait'
Ash Vs. Evil Dead recap: Bait
Article
//
November 07, 2015
Read More
Next
'Ash Vs. Evil Dead' premiere recap: 'El Jefe'
Ash Vs. Evil Dead premiere recap: El Jefe
Article
//
October 31, 2015
Read More
Next
Load More
