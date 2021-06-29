BenDeLaCreme

Get first look at RuPaul's Drag Race queens and original Brady Bunch cast in epic crossover event
Get an exclusive first look at the stars of 'Dragging the Classics: The Brady Bunch.'
RuPaul's Drag Race joins The Brady Bunch for epic crossover TV remake
Paramount+ unites RuPaul, Shea Couleé, Bianca Del Rio, and more with original Brady Bunch actors for a remake of the sitcom's iconic "Will the Real Jan Brady Please Stand Up?" episode.
